Agriculture

Narcity

You Can Visit A Bunch Of Toronto Attractions For Free & Here's How

As the summer comes to an end and the fall breeze begins to creep in, it might be time to check out some indoor attractions, especially when it'll be free. Yes, you read that right — starting November 20, you'll be able to visit Toronto attractions for free, but there's a catch. You will have to dig through your wallet and find your Toronto Public Library card.
Narcity

This Dreamy Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Floats Over The Water & Winds Through A Lush Forest

You can walk on water at this hiking trail in Ontario. There is a boardwalk path in the Muskoka region that winds through a magical forest and stretches over a river. You'll be surrounded by bright fall colours and stunning water views on the Hunter's Bay Trail. The long boardwalk has a ladder into the bay if you are brave enough to jump in for one last post-summer swim.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Narcity

Ontario Just Got A New IG-Worthy Art Walk & It’s Totally Free

Admiring art doesn’t have to mean listening to audio tapes in a silent museum — it can be so much more. Dive headfirst into Canada’s cultural scene and immerse yourself in an aesthetic wonderland right in the streets of downtown Windsor. With Against the Current — a...
BBC

Dorset farmer hopes field pumpkin breaks world record

A dairy farmer has taken first prize for growing what is believed to be the world's largest field pumpkin. Dorset farmer Mark Baggs grew the giant squash in his Wareham garden and entered it for judging at the Malvern Autumn Show, which attracts extreme growers from across the UK. Weighing...
