bloomberglaw.com

Pennsylvania Diner Ordered to Pay $1.35 Million in Back Wages

A federal court has ordered Musluoglu Inc., operating as Empire Diner in Lansdowne, Pa., and its owner and manager to pay more than $1.35 million in back wages and liquidated damages to 107 servers and kitchen workers, according to the Department of Labor Wednesday. The ruling from the US District...
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person

The FBI began to track gun background checks in the late 1990s and report the statistics every month. While gun background checks are not a one-to-one comparison of gun sales, they serve as a proxy, especially in identifying trends in gun sales.  Gun sales have risen sharply for over more than a decade, ever since […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State

Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
Motley Fool

10 States With the Highest Home Prices in 2022

There’s a reason I live in my father’s girlfriend’s basement: Housing ain’t cheap. The median home price in the U.S. is $428,700, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Hawaii and Washington, D.C., have the highest home prices in the U.S. To...
CBS Sacramento

California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations

SACRAMENTO -- California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year...
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
CNET

FTC Takes Aim At Companies Deceiving and Exploiting Gig Workers

Gig workers have been driving passengers around, shopping for goods and delivering dinners for years, often putting their safety at risk without getting the benefits of full-time employees. Now, the Federal Trade Commission has clarified its policies for companies in the so-called gig economy that deceive and exploit their workers.
Magic 95.9

WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

Well, this is some good news for the State of Maryland. In a recently released report by WalletHub, Maryland was found to be the second happiest state in the United States, coming in behind Hawaii! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to […] The post WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S. appeared first on 92 Q.
