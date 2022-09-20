Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
Not enough police officers in Aurora
After a violent weekend, one city official in Aurora said the city needs more police officers for the number of crimes committed. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
RTD train separates during derailment
A video of an RTD train derailing shows it split into two as it comes around a corner. Funeral procession and service for fallen Weld County …. Wallet thieves targeting women using shopping carts. Warm and sunny through the weekend. Google searches used to predict elections. Aurora activist weighs in...
KDVR.com
Suspect in Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 2 hospitalized
The Aurora Police Department arrived at a parking lot on the northwest corner where Iliff Avenue intersects with South Chambers Road. There they found two men with serious injuries and transported both to a nearby hospital.
KDVR.com
Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.
KDVR.com
How long will 80-degree temperatures last in Denver?
High temperatures will heat up to the 80s in Denver on Monday with sunshine and dry conditions. Jessica Lebel forecasts. How long will 80-degree temperatures last in Denver?. Sunny and 80 degrees Monday; Cold front Friday and …. Landscaping company helps disabled veteran after …. Not enough police officers in...
KDVR.com
Beautiful Fall Sunday: Cold front with rain possible next weekend
You should expect Sunday to be a beautiful fall day in Denver with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Beautiful Fall Sunday: Cold front with rain possible …. Nurse overcomes blood cancer diagnosis, pays it forward. Seasonal start to workweek. Buena Vista residents to receive free PO boxes...
KDVR.com
When will Denver see its 1st freeze?
DENVER (KDVR) — Now that it’s officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September. The average date of the first freeze in Denver is only two weeks away...
KDVR.com
Seasonal, sunny for Broncos game
Skies over Denver stay clear Saturday night with mild lows in the upper 70s and a light wind. Travis Michels forecasts. Sunny and 80 degrees Monday; Cold front Friday and …. How long will 80-degree temperatures last in Denver?. Landscaping company helps disabled veteran after …. Not enough police officers...
