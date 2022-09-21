ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

Major NC State RB Target is Back on the Board: 4-Star Kendrick Raphael

A major NC State 2023 Running Back target is back on the board. 4-Star Kendrick Raphael (5’11″/180) decommitted from Iowa yesterday, and has reopened his recruitment. Raphael took an Official Visit to NC State back on June 3rd, and it seemed like the Wolfpack were in the lead, but then he took his Official Visit Iowa on June 10th, and committed to the Hawkeyes on June 13th.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

ON3: 2 NC State 2023 Football Commits were Awarded their 4th Star Today

ON3 updated their rankings for the 2023 recruiting class today, and NC State has four 4-Star verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Offensive Tackle Darion Rivers and Cornerback Brandon Cisse both were given an additional star today, moving from 3-star prospects to 4-star prospects. The NC State 2023 recruiting...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball coaches visit three prospects at Overtime Elite

The Duke basketball coaching staff took to the road to visit three intriguing prospects. Overtime Elite continues to churn out interesting prospects and the Duke basketball program is taking notice as the coaching staff made the trip to Atlanta to get an up close look at some future Blue Devils, according to multiple reports.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Makes Final 3 for 4-Star SG Braelon Green

According to 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Braelon Green (6’3/180) will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday (9/24) at 3pm. Green has narrowed his list to NC State, Arizon State and Nebraska. Here’s what Green had to say to 247 about NC State and...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Dave Doeren not on Nebraska’s Short List for Next Head Coach

A big question looming in the college football world is who will be the Nebraska football coach next season, after Scott Frost was fired a few weeks back. When people begin to throw out possible candidates, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was a popular name pundits threw out. Joe Giglio and Joe Ovies tossed around what Doeren might do if he was seriously considered.
LINCOLN, NE
packinsider.com

ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte

Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
CHARLOTTE, NC
newbernnow.com

North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT

