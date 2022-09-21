BONNIEVILLE (09/21/22) – A Grayson County woman died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident in Hart County Wednesday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Hope Davis of Leitchfield was traveling southbound on U.S. 31W near Bonnieville when for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree causing it to overturn and catch on fire. Davis was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Hart County Coroner. The accident remains under investigation.

HART COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO