Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'No vacancy exists': Louisville politician sues Secretary of State to get on ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville politician is suing the Secretary of State and the Jefferson County Clerk, just weeks away from the general election, claiming they're violating voters' rights by refusing to put a democrat on the House District 29 ballot. Secretary Michael Adam's office said the democrats missed...
14news.com
Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
wevv.com
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
14news.com
Voting locations finalized for Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerks Office has finalized the list of voting centers for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. They shared the list on their Facebook page. Any qualified voter in Daviess County can vote at any of these locations on Election day. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge Fiscal Court
9/19/2022—Magistrates approved a bid from Brandenburg Telecom LLC for broadband expansion at the regular meeting of Breckinridge Fiscal Court Monday morning. Brandenburg Telecom was the only bidder. The projected two-year project will cover twelve areas in the County. The total cost is $3,265,052.25. Brandenburg Telecom will pay one-half of this amount, and the County will pay the other half. This leaves over $2.4 million in available funds for further expansion.
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County prepares for EV battery-fueled growth in the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hardin County is preparing for the growth of its community as construction of Ford twin battery plants continues. Louisville Water will supply water to Hardin County Water District #2 for 50 more years. The agreement secures abundant water for a growing Hardin County. The Ford plant...
k105.com
Caneyville, Leitchfield Fire Departments battle large hay bale fire for nearly six hours
For nearly six hours Tuesday afternoon, the Anneta and Leitchfield Fire Departments battled a blaze where 200 large round hay bales caught fire, destroying a hoop barn. Tuesday just after noon, the fire departments were dispatched to Camelot Farms, in the 2000 block of Green Decker Road (off Hopewell Road), after a large hoop barn and round hay bales (aka rolls) stored inside the barn caught fire.
hancockclarion.com
Hancock County Accident Reports
9-13-2022 – Very Severe Collision at 12:00 p.m. CST – Going Straight Ahead Traveling East at between 40 & 50 mph – Shawn T. Ames of Cannelton – LT Truck (Van/Sports Utility/Pickup) – Environmental Factor was Sun Glare – Bob’s Towing & Recovery towed vehicle. 2009 Silver Chevrolet Traverse/Indiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
Semi trailer buckles, closing Salt River Road
A semi trailer buckled as it left a Leitchfield business Wednesday night, closing Salt River Road for about two-and-a-half hours. Wednesday night at approximately 7:45, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Bart Glenn and Missy Skaggs responded to the 1000 block of Salt River Road after the trailer of a Majors Transit tractor-trailer, carrying a load of cardboard, buckled as it left Core-Mark.
crothersvilletimes.com
Former Scott County Resident Facing Multiple Charges Of Crimes Against Children
A 37-year old former Scott County woman is facing 13 felony charges of child molesting, battery, strangulation and intimidation against three young girls. Bobbie Jo Spencer, 37, of Rockport, was arrested by Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputies on a Scott Circuit Court warrant last Thursday, Sept. 14, after Detective Jacklyn Shofner of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office concluded a lengthy investigation where Spencer was alleged to have sexually molested and battered several children.
OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON — A Kentucky man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021. Kurt Peterson, 66, of Hodgenville pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds while using a dangerous or deadly weapon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wslmradio.com
Harrison County Inmate Roster – 9-20-22
Def. w/intent to defraud, makes/utters written instrument that purports to have been made by another. Driving While Suspended: Knowing Violation and Prior Conviction w/in 10 years.
WHAS 11
Reward offered following vandalism at Bardstown Cemetery
The city is called the 'most beautiful small town' in America. Bardstown authorities are looking for the person responsible after a cemetery was vandalized.
wxbc1043.com
Leitchfield Woman Killed In Hart County Wreck
BONNIEVILLE (09/21/22) – A Grayson County woman died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident in Hart County Wednesday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Hope Davis of Leitchfield was traveling southbound on U.S. 31W near Bonnieville when for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree causing it to overturn and catch on fire. Davis was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Hart County Coroner. The accident remains under investigation.
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
WTVQ
Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal collision near Cave City
CAVE CITY – Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Highway 90 in northern Barren County. Little details were provided about the crash, which is reported near the 8000 block of Happy Valley Road. That’s just south of Crystal Onyx Cave. The vehicles involved are a commercial semi and passenger vehicle.
leoweekly.com
Former Louisville Cop Involved In McAtee Case Has Change Of Plea Hearing Scheduled, Could Face Less Prison Time
Former Louisville police officer Katie Crews could face a maximum of one year in prison instead of ten for firing pepper balls in the moments before West End BBQ chef David McAtee was killed, a “superseding information” document filed by federal prosecutors on Tuesday said. The superseding indictment,...
wevv.com
Ohio County authorities asking for help finding missing woman
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it's currently looking for Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard after being contacted by her family. According to OCSO, Howard's family says they haven't seen or talked to her since the...
Comments / 0