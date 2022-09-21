Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO