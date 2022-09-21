Read full article on original website
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
Ellensburg security camera shows vehicle fleeing from a hit-and-run
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police and traffic investigators are turning to the community for help tracking down the driver of a vehicle that sped away from the scene of a collision early in the morning on September 18, 2022. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department,...
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
Traffic Alert: Potato truck, pickup collide on Burbank’s WA-124
BURBANK, Wash. — Crews from the Washington State Patrol are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial truck carrying potatoes and a pickup truck on WA-124 on Thursday afternoon. According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the collision took place near milepost...
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot suspect in Wapato corn field
WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect Thursday while responding to an incident in Wapato. YCSO spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said the incident occurred in the early morning in the 500-block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Information about the events leading up to the shooting was not immediately available. “As a result, a suspect was...
Yakima Deputy On Leave After Thursday Shooting
A man fleeing from authorities was shot dead in the 500 block of North McKinley Road near Toppenish early Thursday. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say the shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. Authorities say deputies tried to contact a person early...
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge
NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
Unconscious gunshot victim transported to hospital, KPD investigating
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to hospital. Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home in the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue overnight on Wednesday, September 21. As KPD and Kennewick Fire Department medics arrived,...
Kennewick police investigating homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the victim in a shooting being investigated from last night on the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue, has died from his wound at a local hospital. KPD identified the man as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido from Kennewick. The case is now...
Driver clips the back of a Ben Franklin Transit Bus, Kennewick Police investigate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police with the Traffic Collision Unit are investigating what lead up to a car crash near Morain Street and West Kennewick Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. Police, Kennewick Fire and EMS were called to the scene after a driver side-swiped a Ben Franklin Transit Bus and...
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. Thursday and began a pursuit.
Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash
Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
Kennewick gunshot victim dies at hospital as KPD suspects homicide
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: The name of the man who died from a gunshot wound in Kennewick overnight has been revealed by police investigators. His name was Fernando Pulido, and he was 36 years old. No further details have been released at this stage of the investigation. UPDATE at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 22: Kennewick police officials...
6th teen charged in Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash.- A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. According to Franklin County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County
YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Wapato Early Thursday
The case is being turned over to the Yakima County SIU, or Special Investigations Unit. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released some information about the incident. Casey Schilperoort of the YCSO stated Deputies were involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 500 block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Specifics of the case were not released except that it was an Officer-involved shooting.
