Sunnyside, WA

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
KENNEWICK, WA
