Denver’s less than friendly neighborhood spider man
For Denver residents who've constantly felt the need to assure themselves that the disembodied creaking heard while at home is nothing to be concerned about, and instead is simply the product of one's imagination, read no further.
KDVR.com
Family reacts to verdict in Thallas murder
The man who shot and killed Isabella Thallas as she walked a dog in downtown Denver was found guilty. Talya Cunningham reports. Digital Dara: Cold Case: Who murdered Clifton Holloway …. DougCo School District invests in safer entrances. Sunny and 80 degrees Friday; Dry weekend. Polis answers on Colorado’s inflation,...
KDVR.com
Insights Thursday: Karma, Luck, and Psychic
Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
KDVR.com
Train platform elevator broken for 3 years
A transit elevator in Englewood has been broken for years. Shaul Turner looks into what's holding up repairs. Digital Dara: Cold Case: Who murdered Clifton Holloway …. Taxpayers should see another TABOR refund this spring. Casa Bonita employees get language training. Colorado GOP office vandalized.
Aurora teen charged as adult in Denver double shooting
In Denver, the District Attorney's Office is charging an Aurora teenager as an adult in a recent double shooting.Jalil Mitchell, 16, faces several charges, including two counts of attempted murder.The shooting happened on Sept. 7 outside the Carla Madison Rec Center, located at 2401 E Colfax Avenue.Mitchell is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.One of the victims was shot in the cheek, while the other was shot several times in his left arm, left leg and abdomen, according to Mitchell's arrest warrant. The report is partially redacted and does not identify the victims, or...
KDVR.com
GDC Explores Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge
You don’t have to go far from the Denver metro area to immerse yourself into the wildlife scene Colorado has to offer. Just 10 miles northeast of downtown in Commerce City, you’ll find the Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. This spot is famously known for the unique view of wild bison with the Mile High City skyline in the background. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the refuge herself to experience all it has to offer!
KDVR.com
Police hike Denver library patrols after threat
Many people showing up at Denver public libraries across the city on Wednesday were surprised to find the doors locked. Turns out, an overnight threat led to the closure.
Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through March
(Denver, Colo.) The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee of the Denver City Council approved Wednesday a contract providing hotel rooms to people experiencing homelessness through March 31, 2023.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
KDVR.com
Aurora train derailment not the first
An RTD train derailed in Aurora in the same spot as another derailment three years ago. Greg Nieto reports. Taxpayers should see another TABOR refund this spring.
KDVR.com
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday. The northeast plains saw the most precipitation with 1 to 2 inches in some spots. Places like Holyoke in Phillips County measured 1.62 inches of rainfall accumulation by midday Thursday with more to come Thursday afternoon.
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: rain hit this week putting us at 3 inches below the average for this time
Rain came into the city still leaving us 3 inches below average for this time of year before warming up end of week. Jessica Lebel has the full forecast.
KDVR.com
Temperatures return to the 80s on Friday
After a chilly two days in Denver with afternoon temperatures in the 50s, temperatures will return to the 80s with dry weather on Friday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
Summit Daily News
Many Colorado counties have no mental health team to respond to 911 crisis calls even though the state offers funding
COLORADO — More than half of Colorado counties lack a “co-responder” program in which a mental health professional joins law enforcement on police calls, including Clear Creek County where local officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man as he sat in his car. The death of Christian...
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
Funeral announced for fallen Weld County deputy
The funeral for fallen Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz will take place on Saturday in Loveland.
Boy shot on Colfax an ‘innocent bystander,’ mom says
The mother of a Denver high school freshman said he was outside a recreation center when gunshots were fired. She said he immediately went to protect his girlfriend when he was shot in the face.
Colorado man loses everything in townhome fire
The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor’s wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
