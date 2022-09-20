ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Family reacts to verdict in Thallas murder

The man who shot and killed Isabella Thallas as she walked a dog in downtown Denver was found guilty. Talya Cunningham reports. Digital Dara: Cold Case: Who murdered Clifton Holloway …. DougCo School District invests in safer entrances. Sunny and 80 degrees Friday; Dry weekend. Polis answers on Colorado’s inflation,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Insights Thursday: Karma, Luck, and Psychic

Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Train platform elevator broken for 3 years

A transit elevator in Englewood has been broken for years. Shaul Turner looks into what's holding up repairs. Digital Dara: Cold Case: Who murdered Clifton Holloway …. Taxpayers should see another TABOR refund this spring. Casa Bonita employees get language training. Colorado GOP office vandalized.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora teen charged as adult in Denver double shooting

In Denver, the District Attorney's Office is charging an Aurora teenager as an adult in a recent double shooting.Jalil Mitchell, 16, faces several charges, including two counts of attempted murder.The shooting happened on Sept. 7 outside the Carla Madison Rec Center, located at 2401 E Colfax Avenue.Mitchell is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.One of the victims was shot in the cheek, while the other was shot several times in his left arm, left leg and abdomen, according to Mitchell's arrest warrant. The report is partially redacted and does not identify the victims, or...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

GDC Explores Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge

You don’t have to go far from the Denver metro area to immerse yourself into the wildlife scene Colorado has to offer. Just 10 miles northeast of downtown in Commerce City, you’ll find the Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. This spot is famously known for the unique view of wild bison with the Mile High City skyline in the background. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the refuge herself to experience all it has to offer!
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora train derailment not the first

An RTD train derailed in Aurora in the same spot as another derailment three years ago. Greg Nieto reports. Taxpayers should see another TABOR refund this spring.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday. The northeast plains saw the most precipitation with 1 to 2 inches in some spots. Places like Holyoke in Phillips County measured 1.62 inches of rainfall accumulation by midday Thursday with more to come Thursday afternoon.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDVR.com

Temperatures return to the 80s on Friday

After a chilly two days in Denver with afternoon temperatures in the 50s, temperatures will return to the 80s with dry weather on Friday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
GREELEY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE

