JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting.
When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
JSO reports that investigators believe the suspect and the victim are familiar with each, and this incident was the result of a heated disagreement.
At this time, investigators have not confirmed what the disagreement was about.
JSO states that the suspect is in custody, and there currently are no other individuals believed to be involved in this crime.
