Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
'Tips for Isaiah' | Sacramento family searching for son's killer 1 year later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends and family of 20-year-old Isaiah Santos Molina gathered near Florin Road in Sacramento on Thursday, one year after Molina was killed. Still without answers, the family called on the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the identification of Molina's killer.
DUI checkpoint to be held near Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 23, near Sacramento State University. This DUI checkpoint will be held in the area of Howe and University avenues from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in […]
'It's getting out of hand': Sacramento man says unhoused person assaulted him with a belt in convenience store scuffle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week started off like any other for Jordan Pensa. Monday morning, the Midtown Sacramento man got ready to go to work and made a stop at a convenience store near his home where he buys a cup of coffee each day. He soon realized, however,...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
What Stockton city leaders are doing in response to a rise in homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police reported the city's 42nd homicide of the year Wednesday morning, a rising count causing widespread safety concerns amongst residents and calls to action from city leaders. The city is currently dealing with an uptick in killings from previous years with a reported 39 total...
Water wasters under fire: Complaints over Sacramento water misuse more than double in past year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the state’s water worries continue, more Californians are getting serious about saving water. In Sacramento, the city said more people are turning off the tap and keeping an eye on their neighbors. “People are definitely more aware, they know what to do and what...
Rocklin police arrest youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors
ROCKLIN — The Rocklin Police Department has arrested a youth athletic coach on suspicion of crimes against minors.According to police, on Sep. 22, detectives arrested 47-year-old Eric James Hawkins, a youth athletic coach in Placer and Sacramento counties, who works with different programs.Rocklin police began their investigation after they were contacted about "inappropriate" communications between Hawkins and a juvenile living in Rocklin. During their investigation, police say they discovered that there was a second juvenile victim.Hawkins was subsequently arrested on charges of annoying or molesting a victim under 18.Hawkins' arrest comes one day after it was announced that another Placer County youth athletic coach was arrested on suspicion of crimes committed against minors.Roseville police say they started investigating 50-year-old wrestling coach and former Olympian Quincey Lee Clark back on Sept. 3 after they got a tip from a community member.Detectives soon identified several juveniles who had trained with Clark that he allegedly victimized. A case was then forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney's Office and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued.Clark, who competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics, was arrested that same day. He is facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 18.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary September 21, 2022
Charges: PC 182(A)(1), 487(A), 148(A)(1) Suspect: CEJA, JUAN (HMA, 38, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 466, HS 11377(A) Suspect: YANG, CHI (AMA, 39, ARRESTED) PETALUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT (Case# PET214695) Felony | Bail:No Bail. YUBA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT (Case# CRM22-0055) Misdemeanor | Bail: $15,000.00. Time: 1304 hours. Report: 22-005356. Charges: PC 466,...
Elk Grove police surround house in search of suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police surrounded a house in Elk Grove while searching for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle, the Elk Grove Police Department said. The police department said the residence was near Iris Meadow Way and Wild Sienna Court. The police initially said a...
Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
Police search for suspect in Sacramento armed robberies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for a man suspected of robbing three convenience stores at gunpoint in October 2021. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Kevin Maurice Brawley. According to police, Brawley pointed a gun at employees at each store and demanded money. After being identified as a suspect, police said a […]
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Stockton Area
On September 18, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a man was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. Officials received a report of a man on the road on SR-26 and Pinasco Road at approximately 4:37 a.m. CHP traffic officers said the man suffered injuries consistent with those being struck by a car. Sadly, he was declared deceased at the incident site.
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
KCRA Today: Lawsuit against SMUD, evacuated Foresthill students return to class, Hurricane Fiona latest
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Davis schools reopen after teen suspects detained
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High were closed on Thursday morning, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District, after the district received a ‘threatening email’ on Wednesday. The Davis Police Department announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday that the two schools are safe for students to return to. Students […]
Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI
SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
