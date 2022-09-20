ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

DUI checkpoint to be held near Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 23, near Sacramento State University. This DUI checkpoint will be held in the area of Howe and University avenues from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in […]
KRON4 News

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin police arrest youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors

ROCKLIN — The Rocklin Police Department has arrested a youth athletic coach on suspicion of crimes against minors.According to police, on Sep. 22, detectives arrested 47-year-old Eric James Hawkins, a youth athletic coach in Placer and Sacramento counties, who works with different programs.Rocklin police began their investigation after they were contacted about "inappropriate" communications between Hawkins and a juvenile living in Rocklin. During their investigation, police say they discovered that there was a second juvenile victim.Hawkins was subsequently arrested on charges of annoying or molesting a victim under 18.Hawkins' arrest comes one day after it was announced that another Placer County youth athletic coach was arrested on suspicion of crimes committed against minors.Roseville police say they started investigating 50-year-old wrestling coach and former Olympian Quincey Lee Clark back on Sept. 3 after they got a tip from a community member.Detectives soon identified several juveniles who had trained with Clark that he allegedly victimized. A case was then forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney's Office and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued.Clark, who competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics, was arrested that same day. He is facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 18.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary September 21, 2022

Charges: PC 182(A)(1), 487(A), 148(A)(1) Suspect: CEJA, JUAN (HMA, 38, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 466, HS 11377(A) Suspect: YANG, CHI (AMA, 39, ARRESTED) PETALUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT (Case# PET214695) Felony | Bail:No Bail. YUBA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT (Case# CRM22-0055) Misdemeanor | Bail: $15,000.00. Time: 1304 hours. Report: 22-005356. Charges: PC 466,...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Elk Grove police surround house in search of suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police surrounded a house in Elk Grove while searching for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle, the Elk Grove Police Department said. The police department said the residence was near Iris Meadow Way and Wild Sienna Court. The police initially said a...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Police search for suspect in Sacramento armed robberies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for a man suspected of robbing three convenience stores at gunpoint in October 2021.  Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Kevin Maurice Brawley. According to police, Brawley pointed a gun at employees at each store and demanded money.  After being identified as a suspect, police said a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Stockton Area

On September 18, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a man was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. Officials received a report of a man on the road on SR-26 and Pinasco Road at approximately 4:37 a.m. CHP traffic officers said the man suffered injuries consistent with those being struck by a car. Sadly, he was declared deceased at the incident site.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Davis schools reopen after teen suspects detained

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High were closed on Thursday morning, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District, after the district received a ‘threatening email’ on Wednesday. The Davis Police Department announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday that the two schools are safe for students to return to. Students […]
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA

