Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Click10.com

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause. The social occasion benefits the Heart...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties

Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida

There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Paradise Cholado / Amazonica, Miami

(WSVN) - Today is the last day of summer. What better way to end the season than with a cool, tropical treat? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 2 lbs strawberries, diced (save a small amount for topping the cholado) 1 tbsp fresh lime juice. 6 – 8 tbsp...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City

Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
MIAMI, FL
fsrmagazine.com

Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Plots Second Florida Location

Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, a beloved, New England-based restaurant renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced its second Florida location is coming soon. With a combined hospitality industry experience of more than 30 years, husband-and-wife team Jordan and...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Rescued dogs, cats from Puerto Rico arrive in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE - Some four-legged survivors of Hurricane Fiona have made their way to South Florida after being rescued in Puerto Rico. The Humane Society of Broward County arranged to have 30 dogs and cats flown from the island to Miami International Airport overnight. The animals were being taken care of by Save-a-Sato, a rescue group in San Juan. The group's building has no power or running water. While the volunteers and staff with Save-A-Sato try and clean up and wait for power and water to be restored, the HSBC decided to step up and help. "Their shelter...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

