WSVN-TV
It’s a family affair with The Resolvers — and they define themselves as ‘big band reggae’
One of the great things about being in a band is finding your own musical style. You take a little of this, a little of that, mix it up, and you’ve got a new sound. That’s what The Resolvers did to create big band reggae, and when Deco sat down with them at B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale, we found out all about it.
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns October 6-9 in Coral Springs
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced dates and times for their fall consignment sale season. The event is held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501...
Click10.com
Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause. The social occasion benefits the Heart...
WSVN-TV
Popular Austin restaurant Sushi | Bar opens location at Esmé Miami Beach
Miami’s food scene is filled with great food from the best chefs from around the world. Now a favorite Austin restaurant is hitting up the 3-0-5, and it’s bringing some fresh flavors. Sushi | Bar is adding a new twist on omakase, and one of the few women...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
WSVN-TV
DJ Cardi brings new sounds to SLS Brickell by DJing with live band and singer
DJ Cardi has a new way to party. The spin meister is changing the DJ game by infusing his sound with a live band and a singer. He says it’s a vibe you can’t get anywhere else. DJ Cardi: “I’ve done countless events for celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio,...
secretmiami.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest At The Magical Carousel Club Near Aventura This Friday
Nestled among the racetrack and shops in Hallandale Beach is a unique attraction that features a life-sized spinning carousel, which doubles as a bar, right in the center of it. With weekly aerial performances, live music, lawn games, and drinks galore, the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park always brings the...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami commissioners to discuss homeless encampment, 2023 budget plan
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami will hold a meeting to discuss future plans for the community. Commissioners are set to discuss more details for the homeless encampment plan that was approved in July. They identified three locations that could serve as potential areas to house those experiencing homelessness.
Pets of the Week: Riley and Butterball Are Ready for Adoption
The Humane Society of Broward County has some beautiful pets to choose from this week, and all adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Riley. Fun-loving Riley (ID 657656) hopes you’ll give him a forever home. This fellow has been waiting...
WSVN-TV
Paradise Cholado / Amazonica, Miami
(WSVN) - Today is the last day of summer. What better way to end the season than with a cool, tropical treat? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 2 lbs strawberries, diced (save a small amount for topping the cholado) 1 tbsp fresh lime juice. 6 – 8 tbsp...
Click10.com
Bold crooks steal expensive jewelry from tourists outside Surfside supermarket
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Tourists visiting South Florida were robbed in broad daylight, ambushed by thieves who followed them to a Publix supermarket. At the scene, shattered glass from a broken car window tells part of the story a shocking jewelry robbery. “A lot of time these crooks are brazen,...
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Miami New Times
New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City
Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
Boca Raton teacher fired for 'inappropriate interactions' with students
A Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher was fired Wednesday for what the school district said were "inappropriate interactions" with students just one year on the job.
fsrmagazine.com
Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Plots Second Florida Location
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, a beloved, New England-based restaurant renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced its second Florida location is coming soon. With a combined hospitality industry experience of more than 30 years, husband-and-wife team Jordan and...
cw34.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
Rescued dogs, cats from Puerto Rico arrive in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE - Some four-legged survivors of Hurricane Fiona have made their way to South Florida after being rescued in Puerto Rico. The Humane Society of Broward County arranged to have 30 dogs and cats flown from the island to Miami International Airport overnight. The animals were being taken care of by Save-a-Sato, a rescue group in San Juan. The group's building has no power or running water. While the volunteers and staff with Save-A-Sato try and clean up and wait for power and water to be restored, the HSBC decided to step up and help. "Their shelter...
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
