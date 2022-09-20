Read full article on original website
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 21
The Dodgers allowed five unearned runs in their doubleheader split with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, so they’ll look to bounce back both offensively and defensively today in game four of the five-game series with Arizona at Dodger Stadium. Dustin May gets the start for Los Angeles today, coming off...
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis’ first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift. Donovan hit his first career grand slam slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols was among the first teammates to greet Donovan in the dugout. “It was one of the bigger swings I’ve had this year so that was cool for me,” Donovan said.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Exits Game Early vs. Diamondbacks
He was removed from the game in the 5th inning.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday
Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Ime Udoka facing yearlong suspension for improper relationship with female staff member, per reports
The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka had an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staff member that violated the team's code of conduct, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday. Assistant coach...
Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4
The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moves to minors
The Phillies optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Coonrod's demotion clears a spot on the 28-man active roster for right-hander Zack Wheeler (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Since returning to the Phillies in mid-August following an IL stint of his own, Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings across 12 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Officially out of lineup
Bregman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays. Bregman was expected to get a day off Wednesday, and he'll officially be on the bench while Aledmys Diaz starts at third base and bats cleanup. Bregman should be available off the bench if needed for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Contract selected Wednesday
Torrens' contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Torrens was cast off the Mariners' 40-man roster in mid-August and slashed .279/.324/.508 with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and seven runs over 16 games in the minors following his demotion. He'll provide additional catching depth for the Mariners since Cal Raleigh (thumb) is day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Deemed unlikely to return in '22
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday he doesn't expect Laureano (hamstring) to return before the end of the regular season, the Associated Press reports. Laureano's injured list stint just began Sunday, which would leave him just enough time to get a handful of games in before the conclusion of the campaign if it were to only last the minimal amount of time. However, Kotsay threw cold water on that notion Wednesday, remarking "I'm kind of sure it's going to be a season-ending (injury)," with respect to Laureano's hamstring strain. The A's skipper did confirm the 28-year-old would begin a rehab program in coming days with the goal of being able to have a fairly normal offseason.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sitting versus lefty
Carroll isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. After playing in nine games over the last eight days and delivering a key three-run double in Wednesday's win, Carroll will get a breather Thursday against southpaw Julio Urias. Stone Garrett will assume the starting role in left field and bat second in the order.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Not starting Wednesday
Barrero isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox. Barrero started the last three games and went 2-for-12 with a run and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Spencer Steer starts at shortstop and bats seventh.
CBS Sports
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Leaves rehab start early
Zerpa (knee) was pulled from his rehab start in Triple-A Omaha early due to discomfort in his left arm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Zerpa was struck by a ball that came right back at him off the bat during his previous start, so it is possible that the two incidents are connected. Nonetheless, the Royals will determine their approach with Zerpa following an evaluation of his arm.
CBS Sports
Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Scuffles after deadline deal
Arroyo hit just .227/.303/.381 with one homer and four steals over 28 games for Single-A Daytona after being dealt to the Reds at the trade deadline. That's a far cry from the sparkling .316/.385/.514 line he put up for Modesto in the Mariners' organization. The California League is much more hitter-friendly than the Florida State League, but that doesn't fully account for the gap in Arroyo's production. He did show some flashes down the stretch, but overall, it seems like Arroyo -- who just turned 19 last month -- may have been pressing a little bit to impress his new organization. It'll be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to start him off back in Single-A next year or challenge him with a move to High-A.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
