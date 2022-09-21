Evan Peters and Niecy Stash talk about being part of Netflix’s new series ‘Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story’

Read full article on original website
Evan Peters on Why He Felt Scared Portraying Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters is portraying Jeffery Dahmer in the upcoming series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and while the actor regularly plays dark characters, there were particular challenges he faced in bringing the serial killer to life. In an interview shared by Ryan Murphy Productions’ official Twitter account, Peters talked about...
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ on Netflix, Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters’ Thriller About the Notorious Serial Killer
One of television’s kings of the crime drama has taken on a real American horror story with Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, this 10-episode Netflix miniseries attempts to retell the Dahmer murders from the victims’ point of view. DAHMER — MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman (Niecy Nash) tries to watch the news in her apartment, but her nighttime routine is interrupted by this sound of metallic whirring. Instead of looking confused or frustrated by the noise, she looks afraid. It’s an ominous sign of...
ComicBook
Former Law & Order SVU Star Blasts the Series After John Oliver's Scathing Episode Focused on the Franchise
On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host took aim at an unlikely target: not a politician or big corporation, but the long-running NBC TV franchise Law & Order. Oliver looked at a December 2021 report from The Appeal, calling on star Mariska Hargitay to quit Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor, who founded the nonprofit Joyful Heart Foundation, is closely associated with activism on behalf of sexual assault victims, but the report from The Appeal alleges that, like Law & Order, the Joyful Heart Foundation advances a false narrative that paints law enforcement as hyper-vigilant and hyper-competent when it comes to sex crimes.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
Richard Gere Sold His New York Estate for 16 Times His Purchase Price Thanks to ‘Glee’ Creator Ryan Murphy
Westchester County offers several benefits to celebrities, like Richard Gere and Ryan Murphy, who seek privacy in a beautiful, natural setting.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order’ 3-Show Crossover Trailer: Benson & Stabler Join Forces With Jack McCoy (VIDEO)
“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22. “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which...
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and More
You may have to wait a while for Magnum, P.I. NBC's fall TV season is about to debut, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's 2022 schedule, starting with two fan-favorite franchises. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Molly Ringwald’s Role as Shari on ‘Dahmer’ Is Just The Beginning of Her Time in Ryan Murphy’s Universe
There are a countless number of stunning performances in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. But there is one recurring character who has likely been making viewers pause. Yes, that is Molly Ringwald in Dahmer. And this is just the beginning of her time in Ryan Murphy’s extended universe. Consider this your guide to who exactly Ringwald is playing in this miniseries and where you can expect to see her next. Who Does Molly Ringwald Play in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The former queen of ’80s comedies portrays Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother. Lionel Dahmer (played by Richard Jenkins)...
ETOnline.com
Topher Grace Dishes on 'That '70s Show' Reunion in Netflix Spinoff and 'Home Economics' Season 3 (Exclusive)
Home Economics begins a new season at the Happiest Place on Earth -- Disneyland! Season 3 of the ABC comedy kicks things off with the Hayworths at the iconic theme park, joining a long list of shows that have dedicated episodes to Mickey and his friends. "This is not just...
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Everything To Know About Netflix Spin-Off Series
The love affair with Bridgerton is going from strength to strength! After Season 3 was given the greenlight last year, a spin-off of the beloved Netflix series, called Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, was given the go-ahead as well and may see its first tease at the streaming giant’s highly-anticipated fan event Tudum on Saturday (September 24)!
EW.com
Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop sequel adds original stars Paul Reiser, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchot
Original Beverly Hills Cop stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot are set to report for duty in the upcoming Netflix sequel. Reinhold and co. will reunite with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, named after Murphy's Detroit cop. Reinhold and Ashton portrayed detective Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, respectively, in the original franchise, Foley's sidekick cops. Reiser played Jeffrey Friedman, Foley's cop partner in Detroit, while Pinchot art gallery salesman Serge.
