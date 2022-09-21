Read full article on original website
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros
The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match. Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
Popculture
How Jeff Garlin Was Written out of 'The Goldbergs' in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs Season 10 premiered on Wednesday night, and the big episode revealed how Jeff Garlin's Murray Goldberg was written out of the show. In the show's opening, Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) delivered a solemn voiceover, saying, "That year, there was one change that made everything stop." The camera then panned over to Murray's chair, sitting empty, and the rest of the family continued to live their busy lives around it in a sped-up sequence.
7 Steve Carell Shows and Movies to Stream After Hulu’s ‘The Patient’
There are major pros and cons to streaming FX’s The Patient, a killer psychological thriller streaming exclusively on Hulu. On one hand, the series from The Americans executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields is so good you’ll never want to stop watching. On the other hand, you have to wait a week for each new bite-sized episode to drop, and during that time you’ll find yourself craving more drama, more riveting storylines, and of course, more Steve Carell.
epicstream.com
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Release Date, Cast & Update: See Evan Peters Transform into a Horrific Serial Killer in New Netflix Series
The terrifying new trailer for Netflix's upcoming limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as the destructive serial killer, has been released. What to Expect in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show's main focus will be on Peters, who plays the titular character, and will...
ETOnline.com
Topher Grace Dishes on 'That '70s Show' Reunion in Netflix Spinoff and 'Home Economics' Season 3 (Exclusive)
Home Economics begins a new season at the Happiest Place on Earth -- Disneyland! Season 3 of the ABC comedy kicks things off with the Hayworths at the iconic theme park, joining a long list of shows that have dedicated episodes to Mickey and his friends. "This is not just...
AdWeek
FX’s Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu
FX has renewed Reservation Dogs for a third season. The announcement for the show, which streams exclusively on Hulu, comes ahead of the Season 2 finale on Sept. 28. Season 3 will debut in 2023. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor...
Walker Independence: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The CW Series
A guide to the CW's Walker prequel, Walker Independence.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Unpopular Opinion: The Season 7 Ending Was Better Than What Amy Sherman-Palladino Originally Planned
"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' ended the way Amy Sherman-Palladino always planned to end 'Gilmore Girls.' Was it the right choice for the beloved characters, though?
toofab.com
Tell Me Lies Star Jackson White Talks Working with Mom Katey Sagal
The actor's real-life mom also plays his mother on the Hulu series, admitting it was more "challenging" than he expected. The show's executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer also opens up about how Sagal wound up on the series.
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
Law & Order Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Hugh Dancy teases the historic, three-hour Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime "crossover on steroids," also starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston and more In the criminal justice system ... things are about to get epic. As part of a historic crossover event, the squads from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will join forces in a supersized premiere next week — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look! Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston, Ice T, Jeffrey Donovan are among the...
ETOnline.com
'The Goldbergs' Jeff Garlin Reveals He's Dealing With Bipolar Disorder and 'Doing the Best I Can'
Jeff Garlin is getting personal about his own mental health. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with followers that he has bipolar disorder. The actor -- who made headlines when he departed his ABC sitcom The Goldbergs halfway through season 9 -- expressed, "Bipolar is a motherf**ker."
NBC's Quantum Leap Premiere Name-Dropped Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett, But Could He Actually Return?
NBC's Quantum Leap mentioned Sam Beckett, but does that mean he and Scott Bakula will appear?
Beverly Hills Cop 4: More Original Cast Join Eddie Murphy in Netflix Sequel
Espresso with lemon tweeests for everybody! Now that Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel has added four more cast members from the original movie. Eddie Murphy himself has been attached to the new sequel since November of the year 2019, when Netflix first secured the rights from Paramount. Now, Judge...
