dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Freddie Freeman ‘Adamant’ About Not Wanting To DH In Dodgers Lineup
After early tinkering with the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup order, the combination of Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot followed by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith has proven to be wildly successful. Beyond the quartet’s talent is their ability to essentially play every day. Betts missed time due...
‘It’s like nothing happened’: Giancarlo Stanton details ‘unreal’ Aaron Judge mentality amid chase for MLB history
If Aaron Judge has a teammate in the New York Yankees who knows what he’s going through amidst a torrid stretch that saw Judge recently cross the 60 home run mark, it’s Giancarlo Stanton. While Stanton has struggled through a myriad of injuries this season, it’s fitting that he was the one who hit the walk-off grand slam in the same day Judge achieved his historic feat, five years after Stanton fell ever so short of the 60 mark back when he was with the Miami Marlins.
MLB・
Wheeler Returns, Vierling Comes Up Huge as Phillies Stop Losing Skid
Five was the magic number on Wednesday night, as Matt Vierling went 5-for-5 at the plate to end the Philadelphia Phillies' five-game losing streak.
Phillies Social Media Reacts to Bryce Harper's Slump
Philadelphia Phillies fans react to superstar Bryce Harper's slump on social media platforms.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Mounts Huge Comeback In Game One of Doubleheader vs Dbacks
Getting to 103 wins is no easy feat, but it takes a great team to even get an opportunity at elite status. With the Dodgers impressive 6-5 win against the Diamondbacks, it seems the win total was no anomaly. The Dodgers got on the board first, but soon conceded five...
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
FOX Sports
Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday
Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moves to minors
The Phillies optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Coonrod's demotion clears a spot on the 28-man active roster for right-hander Zack Wheeler (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Since returning to the Phillies in mid-August following an IL stint of his own, Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings across 12 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Officially out of lineup
Bregman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays. Bregman was expected to get a day off Wednesday, and he'll officially be on the bench while Aledmys Diaz starts at third base and bats cleanup. Bregman should be available off the bench if needed for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Exits Game Early vs. Diamondbacks
He was removed from the game in the 5th inning.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
CBS Sports
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ineffective against Brewers
Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sitting versus lefty
Carroll isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. After playing in nine games over the last eight days and delivering a key three-run double in Wednesday's win, Carroll will get a breather Thursday against southpaw Julio Urias. Stone Garrett will assume the starting role in left field and bat second in the order.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Not starting Wednesday
Barrero isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox. Barrero started the last three games and went 2-for-12 with a run and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Spencer Steer starts at shortstop and bats seventh.
CBS Sports
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Leaves rehab start early
Zerpa (knee) was pulled from his rehab start in Triple-A Omaha early due to discomfort in his left arm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Zerpa was struck by a ball that came right back at him off the bat during his previous start, so it is possible that the two incidents are connected. Nonetheless, the Royals will determine their approach with Zerpa following an evaluation of his arm.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Homers in win
Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays. Realmuto singled and stole second base in the bottom of the sixth inning before he took Yimi Garcia deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth frame, narrowing the Blue Jays' lead to 3-1. The long ball was his 21st of the season, and the catcher has now gone deep in three straight games and seven times overall in September while recording 18 steals overall on the campaign. Since the beginning of the month, Realmuto has batted .327 with seven homers, 14 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base over 16 contests.
CBS Sports
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Let down by bullpen
Walker (12-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. Walker allowed only a solo home run through six innings, though he allowed the first three batters he faced in the seventh frame to reach base. After he was pulled, Drew Smith entered and served up a grand slam that soured Walker's line. Entering Wednesday's outing, Walker had allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his last seven starts -- good for a 3.35 ERA. For the season, he now owns a 3.53 ERA with a 114:43 K:BB across 148 innings.
