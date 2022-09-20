Urias pitched 5.1 innings against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters. Urias and Zac Gallen engaged in a duel between two of the NL's top pitchers, with both hurlers giving up a single run. Urias saw his streak of quality starts come to an end at five outings, though it wasn't a result of laboring excessively, as he threw just 89 pitches. The Dodgers have no reason to push Urias with the NL West already locked up and home-field advantage throughout the postseason looking increasingly likely, especially given the numerous injuries that have impacted their starting rotation this season. Despite the relatively short outing, Urias looked to be in good form and lowered his NL-best ERA to 2.25 on the campaign.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO