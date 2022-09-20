Read full article on original website
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moves to minors
The Phillies optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Coonrod's demotion clears a spot on the 28-man active roster for right-hander Zack Wheeler (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Since returning to the Phillies in mid-August following an IL stint of his own, Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings across 12 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Officially out of lineup
Bregman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays. Bregman was expected to get a day off Wednesday, and he'll officially be on the bench while Aledmys Diaz starts at third base and bats cleanup. Bregman should be available off the bench if needed for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Contract selected Wednesday
Torrens' contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Torrens was cast off the Mariners' 40-man roster in mid-August and slashed .279/.324/.508 with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and seven runs over 16 games in the minors following his demotion. He'll provide additional catching depth for the Mariners since Cal Raleigh (thumb) is day-to-day.
Celtics' Ime Udoka facing yearlong suspension for improper relationship with female staff member, per reports
The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka had an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staff member that violated the team's code of conduct, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday. Assistant coach...
High School Insider: Winton Woods football team has won 14 consecutive games
The Winton Woods High School football team has excelled with a undefeated record entering the second half of the regular season.
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ineffective against Brewers
Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Not starting Wednesday
Barrero isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox. Barrero started the last three games and went 2-for-12 with a run and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Spencer Steer starts at shortstop and bats seventh.
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Leaves rehab start early
Zerpa (knee) was pulled from his rehab start in Triple-A Omaha early due to discomfort in his left arm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Zerpa was struck by a ball that came right back at him off the bat during his previous start, so it is possible that the two incidents are connected. Nonetheless, the Royals will determine their approach with Zerpa following an evaluation of his arm.
Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Scuffles after deadline deal
Arroyo hit just .227/.303/.381 with one homer and four steals over 28 games for Single-A Daytona after being dealt to the Reds at the trade deadline. That's a far cry from the sparkling .316/.385/.514 line he put up for Modesto in the Mariners' organization. The California League is much more hitter-friendly than the Florida State League, but that doesn't fully account for the gap in Arroyo's production. He did show some flashes down the stretch, but overall, it seems like Arroyo -- who just turned 19 last month -- may have been pressing a little bit to impress his new organization. It'll be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to start him off back in Single-A next year or challenge him with a move to High-A.
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Deemed unlikely to return in '22
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday he doesn't expect Laureano (hamstring) to return before the end of the regular season, the Associated Press reports. Laureano's injured list stint just began Sunday, which would leave him just enough time to get a handful of games in before the conclusion of the campaign if it were to only last the minimal amount of time. However, Kotsay threw cold water on that notion Wednesday, remarking "I'm kind of sure it's going to be a season-ending (injury)," with respect to Laureano's hamstring strain. The A's skipper did confirm the 28-year-old would begin a rehab program in coming days with the goal of being able to have a fairly normal offseason.
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Let down by bullpen
Walker (12-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. Walker allowed only a solo home run through six innings, though he allowed the first three batters he faced in the seventh frame to reach base. After he was pulled, Drew Smith entered and served up a grand slam that soured Walker's line. Entering Wednesday's outing, Walker had allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his last seven starts -- good for a 3.35 ERA. For the season, he now owns a 3.53 ERA with a 114:43 K:BB across 148 innings.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
Why the Twins crashed out of first place and could finish below .500 in MLB's weakest division
Although they remain mathematically alive, for all intents and purposes the Minnesota Twins were eliminated from postseason contention this past weekend. The Twins took a four-game deficit to Cleveland for a five games in four days series with the AL Central leading Guardians, and lost four of five. Minnesota lost eight times in nine tries against Cleveland this month and just got swept by the fourth-place Royals.
Pirates' Jason Delay: Drives in pair
Delay went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Yankees. Delay delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Two frames later, he came around to score after reaching base on a free pass. Delay has served as the Pirates' primary catcher since Aug. 4, though he's hit just .188 with three RBI and 10 runs scored across 85 at-bats since.
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Could be losing grip on closer role
Kimbrel (6-6) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday despite allowing one run on one hit, one walk and one hit batsman over one inning. After the contest, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he'll "think through" the ninth-inning role and "figure out what's best for the ball club," per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
