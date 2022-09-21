ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four-star 2023 guard Taison Chatman picks Ohio State over Kansas, others

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

It was a couple of months ago when Ohio State began to make Taison Chatman a priority in its 2023 recruiting class. The text messages came daily, either from coach Chris Holtmann or his primary recruiter, associate head coach Jake Diebler .

Those texts led to an official visit, and now that official visit has helped cement Chatman as the fourth and likely final member of Ohio State’s class. The 6-4, 170-pound combo guard from Minneapolis Totino-Grace announced his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes, and the decision was born out of the relationships built with Holtmann, Diebler and the remainder of the coaching staff during the last several months.

“They texted me every day and it just continued to grow,” Chatman said. “Then I got on the visit and I mean, they showed me that I was a priority. They talked me through everything, how I could fit in the system and how it’s built for me and my playing style.”

Chatman took an official visit to Ohio State during the weekend of Sept. 3, where the relationships he had been able to build over the phone helped him quickly feel at home with the Buckeyes. It was his first visit to Ohio State in any capacity.

“I’d say it just felt like we had a good relationship,” he said. “We talked almost every single day. I would talk with coach Diebler, I’d talk with coach Holtmann a lot and then I had a Zoom with the entire coaching staff. I always felt the love, and then when I got on campus it felt right. It felt like at home because I already had a close relationship with the staff and then I got to bond with the players and the commits too.”

While at Ohio State, Chatman said he enjoyed taking in the Skull Session prior to the football game, seeing where ESPN’s College GameDay was filming and attending his first big-time college football game. He spent time talking with Ohio State alumnus Evan Turner and also saw LeBron James, who was on an unofficial visit with his son, Bronny James , a four-star guard prospect in the 2023 class.

He was one of five official visitors that weekend for the Notre Dame football game. Scotty Middleton , Austin Parks , Devin Royal and George Washington III were also on their official visits and, at the time, all four were verbal commitments for the Buckeyes

“It was cool,” he said. “We spent a lot of time (with each other). We went to TopGolf together. We went to coach’s house together. We toured campus a little bit together. We were together at the football game. We spent a lot of time together and it was just cool to get to know them a little more.”

In the immediate aftermath of the weekend, Washington announced his de-commitment and has now released a top five consisting of Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia and Wake Forest. Not long afterward, Chatman announced a top five consisting of Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio State, Virginia and Xavier, and about a week and a half after the trip Chatman said he called Holtmann to commit.

“I think I play right into their system,” Chatman said of the Buckeyes. “They do a lot of spread-out (offense). They use ball screens. I think one of my best attributes is reading ball screens and making the right play out of them. I think I’ll fit in just right with them. They play up-tempo too.”

247Sports.com ranks Chatman as the No. 31 national prospect, the No. 8 combo guard in the country and the top prospect from Minnesota. Ohio State’s coaches view him as capable of playing both guard positions, he said. As a junior, he helped lead Totino-Grace to a Minnesota Class AAA state championship, where he had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the title game.

With his addition, Ohio State now has climbed four spots and has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports. Royal (No. 46), Middleton (47) and Chatman are all top-50 prospects while Parks, who missed the summer with a knee injury but is expected to have a fully healthy senior season at St. Marys Memorial , is a three-star center prospect but unranked nationally.

His commitment puts Ohio State at full capacity for the 2023-24 season.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Four-star 2023 guard Taison Chatman picks Ohio State over Kansas, others

#Kansas#Notre Dame Football#College Sports#College Basketball#Ohio State#Minneapolis Totino Grace#Buckeyes
