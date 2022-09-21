ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina football receiver Josh Vann criticizes offensive play-calling vs. Arkansas

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11weGN_0i3ZDy4700

COLUMBIA — Sixth-year wide receiver Josh Vann criticized South Carolina football's play-calling in its loss to Arkansas on an episode of the podcast he hosts with senior defensive back Darius Rush.

On the episode of the Completely Cocky podcast , recorded after the Gamecocks' 44-30 loss at Arkansas on Sept. 10, Vann commented that offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield called a play that the team had not reviewed recently on a critical third down. Vann also said the team's game plan could have been simpler.

"There was one time, not to bash a coach or anything, it was third down and we called a play we haven’t went over in like three weeks," Vann said on the podcast. "As a player you’re supposed to know the whole playbook so whenever something gets thrown onto you, you can know what it is so you can execute and line up fast. At the same time, we haven’t went over it. You can’t expect in the heat of the moment for somebody to recognize on the fly, to know what to do. It was just some little mistakes, but Arkansas is behind us."

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: South Carolina football still searching for answers entering Week 4 after loss to Georgia

BIGGEST QUESTIONS: Answering the biggest questions after South Carolina football's worst loss ever to Georgia

BEAMER APOLOGIZES: Shane Beamer apologizes for reaction to Title IX recognition at South Carolina football game

The receiver responded on Twitter to the podcast clip and did not apologize for his comments, though he admitted he was in the wrong for saying them publicly.

"I'm in the wrong for putting this out! But before y'all try to come at my coach! It's our jobs as players to know what to do no matter what situation we're in, falling back on training and studying what everyone has," Vann wrote. "Everyone always trynna (sic) be negative about our program! S*** lame!"

Vann had a breakout season in 2021 with 679 receiving yards and five touchdowns, but he has recorded just two receptions for eight yards over three games in 2022. In the same podcast episode, Vann expressed some frustration about his lack of targets.

"These first two games it's been a little frustrating for me because I only have I think four targets through two games and one catch, so it's pretty upsetting on my end," Vann said. "I do have a drop and I never like dropping the ball. I just have to put those two games behind me. It's a long season. ... I have to flip the script around about my name out there in the media and what people might think about me."

When asked about Vann's usage after the Arkansas game, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer implied that the sixth-year senior was beaten for the top target spot by junior Antwane "Juice" Wells, a transfer from James Madison. Against Arkansas, Wells had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown.

"You've got to practice, and the guys who practice the best are the guys who are going to play on Saturday," Beamer said. "It's not like we had a plan to throw the ball to Juice Wells like we did. Juice Wells practices his ever-living rear end off and it shows on Saturdays — and I'm not saying Josh doesn't. We had some things in the game plan for Josh ... (but) last year is over. Whatever happened in 2021 with our football team, you don't get the right at any position ... we compete every single day in practice and the guys that earn it in practice, they get the opportunities to play on Saturdays."

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football receiver Josh Vann criticizes offensive play-calling vs. Arkansas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Williams seeing next man up mentality from the Gamecocks

South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams has seen his time on the field increase in 2022 and has flashed during the first three games. Williams, who is in his second year in the program after transferring in from Delaware following the 2020 season, has recorded 11 total tackles this season including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.
COLUMBIA, SC
wbtw.com

South Carolina, SEC announce men’s basketball tipoff times for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced times and TV networks for the upcoming men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning. Fifteen of South Carolina’s 18 league games will be broadcast by the SEC Network. The first game of the season and the Lamont Paris era will...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
thenewirmonews.com

Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster

Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
CHAPIN, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Lake Murray

Hundreds of Boaters and Co-anglers Descend on Prosperity to Compete for $60,000 and Their Shot at the 2023 All-American Championship. The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bulldog, Choo Choo, Gator and Piedmont divisions will finish out their 2022 season next month in Prosperity, South Carolina Oct. 6-8, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Lake Murray.
PROSPERITY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#Arkansas#Title Ix#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Gamecocks
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut

The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Midlands hit by another earthquake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There has been another reported Earthquake near the town of Elgin. According to the USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude of 1.3. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy