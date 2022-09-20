ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Power returns to Portland's Franklin Towers

PORTLAND (WGME)— After nearly a month without power, residents of Franklin Towers can turn their lights back on. As CBS 13 reported back in August, a powerful storm led to a power outage due to the sustained damages on the power equipment. According to the Portland Housing Authority, the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree

PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sea Dogs Swept in Northeast Division Series

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey – The Portland Sea Dogs (0-2) dropped the second game of the Northeast Division Championship Series, ending their season in a 6-5 loss to the Somerset Patriots (2-0) on Thursday at TD Bank Ballpark. Portland brought around the first run in the top of the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

New sign bring 'Hopeful' message to Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A new sign to stay hopeful was installed in Augusta Monday. The 25-foot sign was designed by artist Charlie Hewitt. The sign may look familiar, as there are already others throughout the state. On his website, Hewitt says, "Maine is a dark place in the winter...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

MaineHousing launches new program to help with water bills

PORTLAND (WGME) – MaineHousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep the water flowing. The new "Water Assistance Program" will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sebago Brewing in Gorham receives makeover

GORHAM (WGME) – A longtime restaurant in a historic building has now gotten a makeover. Those behind the project to renovate Sebago Brewing in Gorham raised a pint to the project Tuesday. The restaurant is in a building that was originally built as a railroad station in 1853. Sebago...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Official Maine comfort dog Baxter meets state dispatchers

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A five-month-old chocolate lab named Baxter is Maine's first official comfort dog. Baxter got to meet some of his new co-workers Tuesday at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. He'll be working in the Department of Public Safety to help ease the stress of emergency dispatchers. Baxter...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Secretary of State encourages Mainers to register to vote

PORTLAND (WGME) – Election Day is getting closer, and if you haven't registered to vote yet, now is the time. The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day. The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. It's a coordinated effort from local, state...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida

TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
TAMPA, FL
WGME

94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash

SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
SACO, ME

