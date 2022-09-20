Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Related
WGME
Power returns to Portland's Franklin Towers
PORTLAND (WGME)— After nearly a month without power, residents of Franklin Towers can turn their lights back on. As CBS 13 reported back in August, a powerful storm led to a power outage due to the sustained damages on the power equipment. According to the Portland Housing Authority, the...
WGME
Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
WGME
'Roadblocked': Dogfish Bar & Grille in Portland closing after more than 20 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dogfish Bar & Grille, a popular Portland restaurant and music venue, said it will be closing until further notice starting on Friday. The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook, citing “roadblocks” in their way. “This was not an easy decision and there have been...
WGME
Sea Dogs Swept in Northeast Division Series
Bridgewater Township, New Jersey – The Portland Sea Dogs (0-2) dropped the second game of the Northeast Division Championship Series, ending their season in a 6-5 loss to the Somerset Patriots (2-0) on Thursday at TD Bank Ballpark. Portland brought around the first run in the top of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Maine farm stand that relies on honor system being targeted by thief
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) -- A Midcoast farmer who relies on an honor system is being forced to re-think his strategy. He says someone is stealing money from his farmstand. He says the thief hit other farms in the area as well. Ian Jerolmack, the owner of Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham, started...
WGME
Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
WGME
Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
WGME
Scarborough hotel starts issuing eviction notices for guests experiencing homelessness
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing crisis continues to take a toll in Maine, including on asylum seekers and the homeless. Now, a Scarborough hotel no longer wants to shelter about 100 homeless people. The Comfort Inn has started issuing notices to remove all current guests from the premises. The Opportunity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
New sign bring 'Hopeful' message to Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A new sign to stay hopeful was installed in Augusta Monday. The 25-foot sign was designed by artist Charlie Hewitt. The sign may look familiar, as there are already others throughout the state. On his website, Hewitt says, "Maine is a dark place in the winter...
WGME
Jay mill set to close in first quarter of 2023, 230 employees to be affected
JAY (WGME) -- Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023. The mill currently employs 230 people who will be affected by the closure. “The dedicated and skilled paper making employees in our mill in Jay, Maine have...
WGME
Sea Dogs to take on Somerset Patriots in game 2 of divisional championship
Portland Sea Dogs and the Somerset Patriots will meet in game 2 of the divisional championship. The game will be held Thursday in New Jersey. The Sea Dogs need a win to force a game 3 which would be played on Friday night. The Sea Dogs had a 3-0 lead...
WGME
MaineHousing launches new program to help with water bills
PORTLAND (WGME) – MaineHousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep the water flowing. The new "Water Assistance Program" will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
'It's another kick in the gut:' 230 employees to be affected by Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- Hundreds of employees and their families trying to figure out their next steps after learning the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will shut down next year. The owner of the mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023.
WGME
Sebago Brewing in Gorham receives makeover
GORHAM (WGME) – A longtime restaurant in a historic building has now gotten a makeover. Those behind the project to renovate Sebago Brewing in Gorham raised a pint to the project Tuesday. The restaurant is in a building that was originally built as a railroad station in 1853. Sebago...
WGME
Official Maine comfort dog Baxter meets state dispatchers
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A five-month-old chocolate lab named Baxter is Maine's first official comfort dog. Baxter got to meet some of his new co-workers Tuesday at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. He'll be working in the Department of Public Safety to help ease the stress of emergency dispatchers. Baxter...
WGME
Windham leaders talking trash: Proposal aims to switch to automated system
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Windham leaders are talking trash. The days of “pay as you throw” may be coming to an end. The town is looking for a less expensive and less frustrating system. Residents currently buy rolls of blue bags, which helps pay for trash removal. When the...
WGME
Secretary of State encourages Mainers to register to vote
PORTLAND (WGME) – Election Day is getting closer, and if you haven't registered to vote yet, now is the time. The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day. The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. It's a coordinated effort from local, state...
WGME
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida
TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
WGME
94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash
SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
WGME
Edward Little school committee approves plan to hang advertisements at football field
AUBURN (WGME) – Football fans may see ads the next time they attend a high school game in Auburn. The school committee has approved a plan for advertisements from sponsors to hang at Edward Little's football field. The goal is to use the money for things like uniforms. With...
Comments / 0