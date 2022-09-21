ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

KTUL

Sand Springs community mourns teen crash victims

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody

An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
KTUL

Robbery suspect dies in police custody following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man died in police custody after running from officers Wednesday. Officers said the pursuit began when police spotted a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 2-Go Food...
KTUL

Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for armed robbery dies while in police custody, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police identified an armed robbery suspect who died in police custody. Police confirmed 40-year-old Ramond Thompson died Wednesday night. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tulsa Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near E Pine and N Irvington Ave. Police said officers at the scene learned that two men robbed the business with a gun and fired at least one round inside the store. The men left in a silver sedan, according police.
KRMG

West Tulsa fire leaves one home destroyed

A fire in west Tulsa leaves one home destroyed. Sapulpa firefighters were called out to the house on South 41st West Avenue off West 61st Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Darren Inbody says a nearby business called it in and at one point the house was almost...
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two persons of interest in retail theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in a retail theft. Police say the two women entered a store and put multiple fragrances and perfumes into a pink duffel bag, and then left without paying for the merchandise.
