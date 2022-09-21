Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
KTUL
Sand Springs community mourns teen crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims
Three teens died in a crash in Sand Springs on September 15th. Two other teens are recovering after the crash.
Man arrested after girlfriend dies following assault
Authorities say an Oklahoma man is in custody following the death of a woman from a domestic assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of Sand Springs crash victim describes devastating loss of 16-year old daughter
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The community of Sand Springs continues to grieve, as the first of three funerals for the Charles Page High School students killed in last Thursday’s single vehicle collision was held at Broadway Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon. FOX23 met with Kori Fletcher, the mother of...
Sand Springs police dispel rumors around deadly crash
In a post on Facebook the Sand Springs Police Department tried to dissuade rumors circulating about a crash that killed three teens.
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody
An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Robbery suspect dies in police custody following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man died in police custody after running from officers Wednesday. Officers said the pursuit began when police spotted a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 2-Go Food...
KTUL
Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
Midtown Tulsa residents concerned after “Swan Lake Serial Slasher” vandalized cars, slashed tires
TULSA, Okla. — Brandon Curry came out of his home to find four flat tires Saturday morning. Flat tires are never ideal, but even more frustrating when he realized his tires had been intentionally slashed. Curry also found a note on his car that said, “Use the force to...
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters and stepfather to two stepsons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
Man arrested for armed robbery dies while in police custody, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police identified an armed robbery suspect who died in police custody. Police confirmed 40-year-old Ramond Thompson died Wednesday night. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tulsa Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near E Pine and N Irvington Ave. Police said officers at the scene learned that two men robbed the business with a gun and fired at least one round inside the store. The men left in a silver sedan, according police.
West Tulsa fire leaves one home destroyed
A fire in west Tulsa leaves one home destroyed. Sapulpa firefighters were called out to the house on South 41st West Avenue off West 61st Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Darren Inbody says a nearby business called it in and at one point the house was almost...
Owasso police asks for help in identifying two men accused of stealing from construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public’s help after they say two thieves broke into a closed construction site on Monday evening, making off with more than ten thousand dollars worth of equipment. According to Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman, the suspects stole...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two persons of interest in retail theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in a retail theft. Police say the two women entered a store and put multiple fragrances and perfumes into a pink duffel bag, and then left without paying for the merchandise.
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
Comments / 0