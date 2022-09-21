Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Logan Wildcats
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A swagger is back around the Logan High School football program. “Everybody thinks of Logan football as not really a football school, but I think we’re turning into one,” senior receiver Aiden Slack said. “We’re surprising a lot of people.”. Last season,...
shawnee.edu
Shawnee State University announces Homecoming Court
Shawnee State University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as part of its annual Homecoming celebration. This year’s court is represented by twenty SSU students in various degrees and representing multiple student organizations. The Homecoming Coronation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in between the...
WSAZ
Shawnee State University ranked among best colleges in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio is one of the colleges in our region ranked among the best in the country. The president of Shawnee State University, Jeff Bauer, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what makes his college so special.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Cabell Midland High School
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- WSAZ traveled to Cabell Midland High School bright and early to warm up the Friday night lights. The Knights host Parkersburg for a match up Friday, September 23, 2022. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
‘Burg goes for another high “5”
SOUTH WEBSTER — Once the Wheelersburg Pirates get a goal, and once they get going with a furious fury, they are almost an impossible train to slam the breaks upon. For the second time this season and unfortunately for them, the South Webster Jeeps found that out. That’s because,...
Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells Explains How His Feelings Have Changed Towards WVU
The WV native voiced his true feelings about the Mountaineers.
WOWK
Kentucky girls’ basketball coach indicted for ‘inappropriate conduct’
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A former girls’ basketball coach in Johnson County, Kentucky was indicted for inappropriate conduct. A release from Johnson County Schools says that a former employee was indicted on multiple counts, but no specifics were given. The statement went on to say ” Our priority is...
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
WSAZ
Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
WSAZ
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new desserts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler Factory has some sweet new additions to their menu. Brock Thompson, owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested...
WSAZ
Creativity Fair at Ritter Park
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The HART Jr. Choose Joy Players will host a Creativity Fair at Ritter Park on Sunday.
whbc.com
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
2 killed in Lawrence County, Ohio crash
UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers killed in a crash on State Route 7 this morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 when a pickup truck went left of center striking a […]
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
WSAZ
Greek Fest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Saint George Greek Festival is back in Huntington this weekend for its 40th year. Nick Svingos stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come. You can click here for more information.
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
Marshall flight school adds to its fleet
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School got a new plane on Wednesday. The new Cirrus SR 20 flew into West Virginia International Yeager Airport from the Cirrus facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. This will be the fifth aircraft in the Bill Noe Flight School’s fleet. The university says that this unit, along with another […]
WSAZ
Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The names of two men killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 7 near Athalia have been released. Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.
herdzone.com
Marshall successfully receives proposal for financing, development and construction of baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Athletics has successfully received a proposal for the financing, development and construction for a baseball stadium, the department announced Monday afternoon. In conjunction with the announcement, Marshall Athletics and the Big Green Scholarship Foundation announced another major gift, thanks to Tim and Trudy Rockel, in support of the baseball stadium project.
