Topsham emergency clinic to close
TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
Maine warden, K-9 find missing New Hampshire woman in woods in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK (WGME) – A Maine game warden and his K-9 found a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman, who had been missing since Wednesday, in the woods in South Berwick early Thursday morning. The Maine Warden Service says South Berwick Police found an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park...
Hurricane Fiona expected to hit Maine with strong winds, CMP prepares for power outages
Hurricane Fiona is going to have an impact on Maine. Parts of the state could see wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Power outages are possible. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s for most of the state on Friday. Winds will be breezy in the morning, quickly ramping up heading into Friday afternoon.
Power returns to Portland's Franklin Towers
PORTLAND (WGME)— After nearly a month without power, residents of Franklin Towers can turn their lights back on. As CBS 13 reported back in August, a powerful storm led to a power outage due to the sustained damages on the power equipment. According to the Portland Housing Authority, the...
Concerned Maine customers speak out against proposed rate hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Concerned citizens spoke out Thursday night against a proposed price hike for natural gas. The Public Utilities Commission held its first of two hearings on a 200 percent increase in distribution rates requested by Summit Natural Gas. The company, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the...
New sign bring 'Hopeful' message to Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A new sign to stay hopeful was installed in Augusta Monday. The 25-foot sign was designed by artist Charlie Hewitt. The sign may look familiar, as there are already others throughout the state. On his website, Hewitt says, "Maine is a dark place in the winter...
Scarborough hotel starts issuing eviction notices for guests experiencing homelessness
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing crisis continues to take a toll in Maine, including on asylum seekers and the homeless. Now, a Scarborough hotel no longer wants to shelter about 100 homeless people. The Comfort Inn has started issuing notices to remove all current guests from the premises. The Opportunity...
Maine farm stand that relies on honor system being targeted by thief
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) -- A Midcoast farmer who relies on an honor system is being forced to re-think his strategy. He says someone is stealing money from his farmstand. He says the thief hit other farms in the area as well. Ian Jerolmack, the owner of Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham, started...
94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash
SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
'It's just been dragging on:' Construction timeline still unclear on Portland's Free St.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a construction project some fear will never end, as part of Portland's Free Street has remained blocked off for months as the city reconfigures Congress Square. The road was supposed to reopen to traffic in early summer, but the city says significant delays have now pushed...
Hurricane Fiona to pass very close to Maine bringing large waves and strong winds
PORTLAND (WGME)--- We have finally cleared out the persistent cloud cover, setting us up for a pleasant Wednesday. More showers and storms look likely with a cold front on Thursday, and then all eyes are on hurricane Fiona as it passes close to Maine to the east. Scroll down for...
Windham leaders talking trash: Proposal aims to switch to automated system
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Windham leaders are talking trash. The days of “pay as you throw” may be coming to an end. The town is looking for a less expensive and less frustrating system. Residents currently buy rolls of blue bags, which helps pay for trash removal. When the...
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida
TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
Organization gives free Boy Scout uniforms for Maine families who cannot afford them
WATERVILLE (WGME) - After a year of collecting donated Cub Scout and Boy Scout uniforms at Goodwill stores in Northern New England, the Kennebec Valley Uniform Bank gave away 300 of them Wednesday night at the Waterville Goodwill. “It’s a huge factor. I mean there are some parents that would...
Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments
Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
New $143 million Maine Correctional Center opens after four years of construction
WINDHAM (WGME) – Maine's newest correctional facility is now open after four years of construction. The old Maine Correctional Center was built more than 100 years ago, back in 1919. It's now been fully replaced with a brand-new correctional center. The first thing that’s noticeable about the new center...
Government Oversight Committee votes to subpoena Maine DHHS for child death records
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to subpoena the Department of Health and Human Services for the child protection case files of four Maine children who were allegedly killed by their parents in the summer of 2021. Maine DHHS denied a request by lawmakers...
'It's another kick in the gut:' 230 employees to be affected by Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- Hundreds of employees and their families trying to figure out their next steps after learning the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will shut down next year. The owner of the mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023.
Sebago Brewing in Gorham receives makeover
GORHAM (WGME) – A longtime restaurant in a historic building has now gotten a makeover. Those behind the project to renovate Sebago Brewing in Gorham raised a pint to the project Tuesday. The restaurant is in a building that was originally built as a railroad station in 1853. Sebago...
