Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
Sand Springs community mourns teen crash victims

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
Person hit, killed by train in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An unidentified male died after getting hit by a train while walking in Wagoner County Thursday. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-51B and 171st Street South just north of Coweta. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an unidentified white male, age unknown,...
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
