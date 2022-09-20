Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
okcfox.com
Sand Springs community mourns teen crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
okcfox.com
Tulsa doctor explains process of fixing botched tattoos, advises researching in advance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-six percent of Americans have a tattoo, and a new survey shows that nearly half of Americans under the age of 40 have one, but what happens if you get a tattoo and later decide that you hate it?. Doctors say having one removed is...
okcfox.com
Person hit, killed by train in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An unidentified male died after getting hit by a train while walking in Wagoner County Thursday. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-51B and 171st Street South just north of Coweta. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an unidentified white male, age unknown,...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police serving 'high risk search warrant,' asks people to avoid E. 7th Street
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police said the scene is now secure. The Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team is serving a "high risk search warrant" in the area of 2700 E. 7th Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area. The search warrant is also being served close...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
okcfox.com
Seven Oklahoma counties getting $31M in loans and grants for high-speed internet access
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday that the department is awarding $31 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for residents and businesses in seven Oklahoma counties. The counties receiving the money are Choctaw, McCurtain, Osage, Caddo, Comanche,...
