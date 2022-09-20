Read full article on original website
Everton suffer ANOTHER injury setback as Nathan Patterson is stretchered off during Scotland's Nations League win over Ukraine... as national coach Steve Clarke admits it 'doesn't look good' for the full-back
Everton have been dealt a huge setback after full-back Nathan Patterson was stretchered off during Scotland's Nations League match on Sunday night. The 20-year-old defender has broken into Frank Lampard's starting eleven this year and has been one of the Toffee's most reliable players, playing every minute possible in their opening seven games.
Watch: Manchester City Loanee Liam Delap Scored For England Under 20's
Manchester City loanee Liam Delap who is at Stoke City got a goal for England's under 20's against Chile.
Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Set To Start For England
Reported Liverpool target, Jude Bellingham, is set to start against Italy tonight for England according to reports.
“Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it,” Liverpool Star Andy Robertson’s Celtic Desire
Andrew Roberston has spoken, yet again, about his underlying ambition to play for Celtic. The Scottish captain is of course an integral part of Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and has played at the highest level in the Champions League, winning the trophy in 2019 and losing the final to Real Madrid in Paris earlier this year.
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
'Let's do it!! As long as I can bring Pogba as a +1': Jack Grealish AGREES to a night out with Sportsmail's Graeme Souness... but cheekily suggests Man United flop comes along too, with both players having felt the Scot's wrath
Jack Grealish has given Graeme Souness the green light after being invited on a night out by the former Liverpool captain - but only if he can bring Paul Pogba along. Souness has taken aim at Grealish on several occasions in recent weeks, insisting in his latest Sportsmail column that the Man City winger should learn to live with negative comments.
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, King, SPFL, Scotland, Robertson, Tierney, St Johnstone
Rangers have been dealt a defensive injury blow with Leon King picking up a knock in Scotland Under-21s' win over Northern Ireland. (Express) The SPFL are expected to hold talks over a proposed new £150m broadcasting contract after Livingston and Rangers did not respond to a resolution regarding the deal. (Record)
Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures Until 2022 Qatar World Cup
Here are Liverpool's thirteen matches between October and November before the leagues break up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Kieran Tierney receiving inverted full-back tips from Celtic star
Following Scotland’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine, Kieran Tierney revealed that he has been receiving tips on how to play the inverted full-back role from current Celtic full-back Greg Taylor. The former Celtic star headed to the Premier League to sign Arsenal in a £25 million deal in 2019, while...
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: 'Boring' sessions underpinned Nations League win
"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke. The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners. Scotland...
'I Think Those Days Are Well Gone' - Sir Kenny Dalglish On Not Playing Anymore For Liverpool's Legends
The Scot will manage the LFC Legends as they take on Manchester United's Legends on Saturday.
Report: Liverpool Face Strong Competition For Brazilian Midfielder
Real Madrid reportedly close to signing Liverpool target Joao Gomes
'I'm Slightly Nervous' - Former Player On Liverpool's Top Four Credentials
Glen Johnson is concerned by the form of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the Premier League.
Brendan Rodgers appointment at Celtic makes Premier League return
Former Celtic Head of Sport Science Jack Nayler has been announced as Premier League side Everton’s Head of Sports Science for the Men’s First Team. The move was announced on Thursday afternoon as the former Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea employee moves from Celtic’s Champions League rivals RB Leipzig just weeks before the double-header against Ange Postecoglou’s side.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee Utd, Hibs, Aberdeen, Postecoglou, Abada, Porteous, Robinson, Leicester, Doig, Gloukh
Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson, most recently manager of Western Sydney Wanderers, has been interviewed for the Dundee United head coach job along with former Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson and current caretaker Liam Fox. (Football Scotland) Ange Postecoglou has told Fox News that he is "living the dream" in...
Scotland v Ukraine: Tartan Army in 'no negative banners' vow over Queen tribute
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:40. Scottish Football Supporters Association chairman Andy Smith expects the Tartan Army's "broad church" to...
New Mural for Jurgen Klopp Unveiled
A new mural of Jurgen Klopp was commissioned by BOSS Night, on Randolph Street in Liverpool near Anfield stadium. It was created by artist Hugh Whitaker. The full gallery is available here. The mural features a fist-pumping Klopp looking up at fans with a line from his fan song saying...
