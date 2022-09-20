ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton suffer ANOTHER injury setback as Nathan Patterson is stretchered off during Scotland's Nations League win over Ukraine... as national coach Steve Clarke admits it 'doesn't look good' for the full-back

Everton have been dealt a huge setback after full-back Nathan Patterson was stretchered off during Scotland's Nations League match on Sunday night. The 20-year-old defender has broken into Frank Lampard's starting eleven this year and has been one of the Toffee's most reliable players, playing every minute possible in their opening seven games.
