Court names lawyers for official in Vegas reporter killing
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A local elected official got court-appointed attorneys during his arraignment on Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, stood in court...
Class-action lawsuit alleges MGM ‘robbed’ customers pennies at a time
A class-action lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International on Wednesday accuses casinos of keeping the change -- failing to pay cashout tickets in full -- and thus breaking their contract with customers.
Las Vegas man sentenced to federal prison for trying to burn down courthouse
A Las Vegas man is heading to federal prison for four years after pleading guilty to a "depredation against property of the United States" charge.
Woman recorded in backseat with public administrator transferred to another county office
The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
2 women fatally stabbed in Las Vegas' university district
Las Vegas police will provide an update on their investigation into two recent stabbings that occurred within a half-mile of each other.
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
Las Vegas woman, 20, accused of murdering roommate, 63
A 20-year-old woman is accused of stabbing and killing an older woman she lived with, Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed Thursday.
Las Vegas hotel security officer dies after accused murderer shoves him to ground, police say
A man is accused of murdering a Las Vegas security officer after pushing him to the ground in an incident not reported until a grand jury indicted the suspect Tuesday.
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
Fox5 KVVU
New York man raises reward to $40,000 for precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Jack Abraham has been praying for the return of his traveling Torah for months now. It was stolen during a jewelry convention at the Venetian Expo in June. The compact Torah fills the Jewish required religious reading on the road. Abraham said this Torah has...
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Republican National Committee sues Clark County over poll worker information
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Clark County, its election department and the county registrar to release poll worker information they said is being withheld.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas approves licensing deal to build viewing deck near The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has approved a licensing deal with the goal of building a new viewing deck for the city's arches on Las Vegas Boulevard. City council members voted in favor of an agreement with The STRAT to acquire land needed for building a pedestrian deck near the casino resort.
Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005059/en/ Photo Courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport
Wynn Resorts asks judge to toss former employee’s lawsuit alleging rape, lack of investigation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a woman earlier this month alleging that she was raped and used as an “on-call sexual servant” to Steve Wynn while she worked as a massage therapist. The lawsuit was filed by Brenna Schrader against Wynn Resorts, Wynn Las Vegas, a […]
Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A report authored by the chief operating officer of The Animal Foundation just days before he parted ways with the government-funded shelter paints a picture of dysfunction. The report, obtained by the Current, details problems that include unpaid bills leading to dog food deliveries being cut off, injured animals left untreated and without pain management, […] The post Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas man accused of killing mother was released from prison just months ago
The Las Vegas man accused of stabbing his mother to death was released from prison just months before police arrested him on a murder charge last week, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
news3lv.com
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
