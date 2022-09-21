Sedgwick County community job and resource fair being held today
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas and the Wichita Department for Children and Families (DCF) is hosting “Together Sedgwick County,” a community job and resource fair.What to know before going to the McConnell air show
Come together to connect, support and engage at the Together Sedgwick County Community Job and Resource Fair”Together Sedgwick County
The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Wichita Advance Public Library, 711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita Transit will be offering free rides from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to and from the fair.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0