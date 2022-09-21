ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County community job and resource fair being held today

By Stephanie Nutt
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas and the Wichita Department for Children and Families (DCF) is hosting “Together Sedgwick County,” a community job and resource fair.

Come together to connect, support and engage at the Together Sedgwick County Community Job and Resource Fair”

Together Sedgwick County
The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Wichita Advance Public Library, 711 W. 2nd St.

Wichita Transit will be offering free rides from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to and from the fair.

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

