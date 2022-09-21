Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
wlds.com
Longest Tenured Dist 117 School Board Member Passes
Jacksonville School District 117 is mourning the loss of a school board member. According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, her office regrets to announce the passing of Jacksonville School District Board Member Steven Cantrell. Patterson says Steve Cantrell died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday...
Herald & Review
Why are some Democrats missing from Macon County ballot?
DECATUR — In late July, the Macon County Democratic Party touted what it called a "historic" slate of all-female candidates for the countywide offices of clerk, sheriff and treasurer. The party nominated the candidates — Kathryn McAlpine, Shannon Gutierrez Seal and Melverta Wilkins, respectively — who then filed petitions...
Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village
JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
wmay.com
Springfield Finds Vendor For Household Hazardous Waste Event In October
The City of Springfield has found a vendor to put on a household hazardous waste dropoff event in October. The city usually partners with the State of Illinois on a fall event at the state fairgrounds, but the state canceled its events this fall because an Ohio facility that disposes of the hazardous wastes has been knocked out of commission by a fire. But the city put out a request for proposal and identified a Missouri company called Clean Harbors to put on the event, now tentatively set for October 22nd. Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote next month on a $115,000 contract with the company to collect and dispose of the wastes, including paint, used motor oil, batteries, and more. The October event would only be open to city residents.
wmay.com
Pritzker Calls For Two Embattled Lawmakers To Resign
Governor JB Pritzker is calling for two lawmakers facing legal and personal problems to resign. Pritzker’s statement Thursday is directed toward two Democratic state senators, Emil Jones the Third and Michael Hastings. Jones has been charged with bribery and other federal crimes. Hastings is not facing criminal charges, but has been accused of abusive behavior by several women, including his estranged wife, a lobbyist, and a former staffer. Pritzker says both men deserve their day in court, but says “in the interest of their constituents,” both should step down from their legislative seats.
capitolwolf.com
Another shot at a mixed-use Wyndham
By a 6 – 3 vote with one abstention, a variance to allow mixed-use development of the Wyndham advanced (again) to the full city council. The Springfield Building and Zoning Commission had previously advanced the measure, but with a degree of support that required a supermajority of votes from the city council.
wglt.org
State’s largest union backs Republican Dan Brady for Secretary of State
State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington is the only Republican seeking statewide office to get the endorsement of the Illinois Education Association (IEA), the largest union in the state. “In our discussions, what I spoke to was the role of the Secretary of State’s office as it pertains to education,”...
State Police award gun enforcement grants
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 city police departments and county sheriff’s offices across the state to help those agencies keep their communities safe. The Champaign Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office are among the 32 agencies receiving funding. The grants are meant to […]
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
wmay.com
In Aftermath Of Downtown Shooting, SPD Wants More Info From Bar Owners
Springfield police say they want more information from downtown bars about late night concerts and events… so that police can add extra patrols in and near downtown as a precaution. One such concert was taking place early this past Sunday when an apparent drive-by shooting erupted near 5th and...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
wmay.com
One Seriously Hurt In I-55 Crash In Montgomery County
One person has been seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield. Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle wreck happened on northbound 55 near mile marker 75. One person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cleanup and investigation forced the shutdown of northbound 55...
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
wlds.com
Chandlerville, Virginia Among Departments Called to Rural Structure Fire Tuesday Night
Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Mason County last night. According to a report from Chandlerville Fire Department Assistant Chief Cory Simpson this afternoon, they received a call of a structure fire at 8:18 pm Tuesday at a rural residence on county road 300 North in Mason County.
newschannel20.com
Springfield residents get Ring doorbells to help prevent crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local organization is now partnering with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to help combat crime in local neighborhoods by using video home-security devices in doorbells. The Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association gave Ring doorbells to local residents to prevent or help solve crimes in...
wgel.com
Panama Residence Searched, Two Arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports that last Saturday afternoon, two persons were arrested in Hillsboro. Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation, utilizing their K9 unit, and that led to Brittany Kampmann, age 32 of Panama, and Michael Summers, age 33 of Irving, being taken into custody. The sheriff’s department...
newschannel20.com
Bivalent boosters now in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says demand for the newly approved COVID-19 booster is rising. The new booster is meant to be more effective against COVID-19 variants. The bivalent vaccine was given out at the beginning of September to fight against the spread...
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
