California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
US News and World Report
GM, Hertz Make Deal to Deploy up to 175,000 EVs
(Reuters) -Rental car company Hertz Global Holdings plans to order up to 175,000 General Motors Co electric vehicles over the next five years, its latest move toward zero-emission models. The multi-billion dollar, multi-year deal could be the first of many GM agreements to supply electric vehicles to rental car companies,...
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
electrek.co
Ram promises electric pickup lineup that will challenge Ford and Rivian in range and beyond
Ram Trucks is quickly falling behind as automakers like Ford and Rivian are already scaling production of their highly anticipated electric pickup trucks. Despite this, Ram Trucks CEO believes the company’s electric pickup has what it takes to overthrow the competition. Ram Trucks is one of the many automakers...
GM Lands Huge Hertz Order for EVs
General Motors (GM) landed a large order for its lineup of electric vehicles as the race to attract more buyers of EVs heats up. The Detroit auto giant said it was selling 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop EVs to rental-car company Hertz (HTZ) over the next five years.
gmauthority.com
GM And EDF Release Recommendations For EPA Emissions Standards
GM and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) just announced the latest joint recommended principles regarding EPA emissions standards for the 2027 model year and beyond. The new recommendations cover several different aspects of vehicle technology and regulation, including emissions reduction figures, timelines, and social impact. “General Motors has the ultimate goal...
Hertz to buy some 175,000 GM EVs through 2027
US rental car giant Hertz will buy up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors by the end of 2027, the companies announced Tuesday, as the auto industry grapples with concerns over climate change and petroleum dependency. Subsequent purchases will depend on how fast General Motors (GM) ramps up production of electric vehicles.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
Washington Examiner
American muscle goes electric
You might no longer smell the exhaust fumes, but you may hear them ripping down the street. Classic American muscle cars, known for their mighty gas-powered engines and storied pasts, are starting to go electric as pressure mounts on automakers to offer more climate-friendly vehicles. But in an effort to...
Do EVs Last As Long As Gasoline Cars?
Whether electric vehicles outlast gas-powered cars is dependent on the specific way you choose to measure longevity.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT6 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Cadillac XT6 discount continues offering a cash purchase incentive of up to $1,000 on the 2022 XT6, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Low-interest financing is also available on the 2023 Cadillac XT6. Additionally, the luxury marque offers a $1,000...
Truth About Cars
Report: Nobody Can Build Enough Electric Vehicles
Automakers have been having trouble building much of anything since 2020 began, thanks to a comprehensive breakdown in logistics. But the hype around electric vehicles has made them even trickier to build now that they’re starting to represent a more meaningful portion of the market. Ironically, the industry’s desire to see EVs become more popular seems to be backfiring as nobody seems capable of keeping up with demand.
RideApart
Honda India To Release First Electric Moped In April 2023
At this point, it’s pretty much a given that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. Nearly all manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, and even bicycles have been investing heavily in the electrification of their platforms, while some have already mass-marketed some of their electric-driven vehicles across the globe. Needless to say, technology is advancing at a lighting fast pace, and EVs just continue to make more and more sense.
