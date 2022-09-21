Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's new SAFE-T Act. Goetten has released the following statement:. While I’m still hopeful the legislature will do the right thing and make the necessary amendments to this Act, I felt filing suit sends a strong message from Jersey County that we are not in favor of installing a revolving door at our jailhouse. The men and women in law enforcement deserve better, the people of this State deserve better and I’m certain that the citizens of Jersey County deserve better.

JERSEY COUNTY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO