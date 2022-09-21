Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
heraldpubs.com
Elbe Steps Down As City Councilman
The City of Mascoutah held their regular council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19. The meeting was open to both in-person and virtual participation. Councilman Doug Elbe resigned from his position on the council. He is leaving the area and will be unable to fulfill his duties. Elbe was sworn into office on May 6, 2021.
wlds.com
Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search
The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
advantagenews.com
East Alton board looking at water disconnect fees
The East Alton Village Board laid over an ordinance Tuesday that would amend current rates for water disconnect fees. Mayor Darren Carlton tells the Big Z the change is meant to disincentivize repeat offenders who continually allow their water to be disconnected. Your browser does not support the audio element.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Longest Tenured Dist 117 School Board Member Passes
Jacksonville School District 117 is mourning the loss of a school board member. According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, her office regrets to announce the passing of Jacksonville School District Board Member Steven Cantrell. Patterson says Steve Cantrell died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday...
advantagenews.com
Jersey County State's Attorney files suit to halt SAFE-T Act
Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's new SAFE-T Act. Goetten has released the following statement:. While I’m still hopeful the legislature will do the right thing and make the necessary amendments to this Act, I felt filing suit sends a strong message from Jersey County that we are not in favor of installing a revolving door at our jailhouse. The men and women in law enforcement deserve better, the people of this State deserve better and I’m certain that the citizens of Jersey County deserve better.
Community group raises $275,000 to repaint 92-year-old Millstadt water tower
The old water tower in Millstadt is due for a coat of paint. It’s been rusty for years, and the city has threatened to take it down. A group has collected the $275,000 needed to repaint the water tower by hosting trivia nights and 5Ks.
wgel.com
Portion Of First Street Permanently Closed
A section of First Street in Greenville has been permanently closed. North First Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street, can no longer be accessed by the general public. That section of street was vacated by the Greenville City Council to allow Greenville University to construct a four-story dormitory at...
RELATED PEOPLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Firefighters stand by at Central City gas leak
Centralia Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a natural gas leak in the 300 block of South Harrison Street in Central City during the noon hour Wednesday after a construction crew accidentally cut the line while working to rebuild a portion of a house that had been damaged in a severe storm earlier this year.
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
thebengilpost.com
Build Benld donates to DeStefane Event Center
The Build Benld Committee donated $1,166.00 to the recently named DeStafane Community Center that is nearing the finish line on renovations. This block of money will be spent on white vinyl chairs to match the existing tables at the Center. The Civic Center renovation, underwritten by former resident Rick DeStefane,...
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: Solar power companies overpromising & under-delivering
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Throughout the hot summer months, many people started thinking about going solar to save money. News 4 Investigates brings you a consumer warning as local consumers said they got burned by solar power companies overpromising and under-delivering. Fredericktown resident Curtis Jarvis said, “‘Own your own...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
wmay.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran who posted about negative interaction at facility
(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edglentoday.com
Two Separate Scott's Law Violations Occur Within Hours Apart, One In Madison County
SPRINGFIELD – At 1:02 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, an Illinois State Police District 11 Trooper was investigating a traffic crash on Interstate 270 westbound at milepost 0.5, Madison County. The squad car was stationary with emergency lights activated, Illinois State Police said. "A Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer (TTST)...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
Restaurant on The Hill pares down its menu to address labor shortage
ST. LOUIS — Like many others in St. Louis' restaurant industry, Anthony Devoti has had trouble finding enough staff to cover shifts at his Italian eatery on The Hill, J. Devoti Trattoria. Staffing problems began during the pandemic, when his restaurant, which opened in 2006 as Five Bistro and...
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Comments / 0