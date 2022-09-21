ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benld, IL

heraldpubs.com

Elbe Steps Down As City Councilman

The City of Mascoutah held their regular council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19. The meeting was open to both in-person and virtual participation. Councilman Doug Elbe resigned from his position on the council. He is leaving the area and will be unable to fulfill his duties. Elbe was sworn into office on May 6, 2021.
MASCOUTAH, IL
wlds.com

Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search

The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton board looking at water disconnect fees

The East Alton Village Board laid over an ordinance Tuesday that would amend current rates for water disconnect fees. Mayor Darren Carlton tells the Big Z the change is meant to disincentivize repeat offenders who continually allow their water to be disconnected. Your browser does not support the audio element.
EAST ALTON, IL
wlds.com

Longest Tenured Dist 117 School Board Member Passes

Jacksonville School District 117 is mourning the loss of a school board member. According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, her office regrets to announce the passing of Jacksonville School District Board Member Steven Cantrell. Patterson says Steve Cantrell died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Jersey County State's Attorney files suit to halt SAFE-T Act

Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's new SAFE-T Act. Goetten has released the following statement:. While I’m still hopeful the legislature will do the right thing and make the necessary amendments to this Act, I felt filing suit sends a strong message from Jersey County that we are not in favor of installing a revolving door at our jailhouse. The men and women in law enforcement deserve better, the people of this State deserve better and I’m certain that the citizens of Jersey County deserve better.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Portion Of First Street Permanently Closed

A section of First Street in Greenville has been permanently closed. North First Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street, can no longer be accessed by the general public. That section of street was vacated by the Greenville City Council to allow Greenville University to construct a four-story dormitory at...
GREENVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Firefighters stand by at Central City gas leak

Centralia Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a natural gas leak in the 300 block of South Harrison Street in Central City during the noon hour Wednesday after a construction crew accidentally cut the line while working to rebuild a portion of a house that had been damaged in a severe storm earlier this year.
CENTRALIA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Build Benld donates to DeStefane Event Center

The Build Benld Committee donated $1,166.00 to the recently named DeStafane Community Center that is nearing the finish line on renovations. This block of money will be spent on white vinyl chairs to match the existing tables at the Center. The Civic Center renovation, underwritten by former resident Rick DeStefane,...
BENLD, IL
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: Solar power companies overpromising & under-delivering

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Throughout the hot summer months, many people started thinking about going solar to save money. News 4 Investigates brings you a consumer warning as local consumers said they got burned by solar power companies overpromising and under-delivering. Fredericktown resident Curtis Jarvis said, “‘Own your own...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

