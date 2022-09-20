Sununu and Sherman Disagree On Education Funding at Forum on Disability Policy

Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider allowing retired teachers to return full-time
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The new school year is well underway, but several New Hampshire districts are still looking to fill positions and lawmakers are exploring ways to help them hire. Manchester is New Hampshire's largest school district. This past summer, officials found themselves struggling to hire staff. "In general,...
Warmington Tells Sununu He’s Misleading Public on N.H. Abortion Ban
JAFFREY – Medicaid reimbursement rate increases for birthing units around the state were approved Wednesday as Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington spoke of the long-term damage being done to maternal health-care since the state’s new abortion ban went into effect. The Concord Democrat said it is becoming harder for...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals threatened by increasing cost of contract labor, study says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hospital officials in New Hampshire said the cost of continuing to pay outside labor to make up staffing shortfalls is threatening hospitals' financial security. A labor cost study released this month by the New Hampshire Hospital Association indicates that hospitals are as challenged now as they...
WMUR.com
Election Law Journal ranks New Hampshire last in US for ease of voting, though turnout typically is high
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new report from the "Election Law Journal" ranks New Hampshire last in the country in what it calls the "cost of voting" in presidential elections. The rankings consider several voting measures such as registration deadline, pre-registration laws, voting inconvenience and poll hours. In this study,...
New Hampshire commits $5M for homeless shelters
The funds will provide one-time grants to support shelter providers
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
WCAX
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro family is suing the Windham Southeast School District after they say their son was vaccinated at a school clinic against their wishes. According to court documents, the clinic happened last November at the Academy School in Brattleboro. The complaint states that the Politella family’s six-year-old son was mistaken for another student and was vaccinated without the family’s consent. The family’s lawyer says after negotiations failed with the school district and the state, the family filed suit. The family accuses the school of gross negligence and says the vaccination caused great emotional harm.
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
laconiadailysun.com
Wearing multiple hats: school board weighs member volunteer activity
LACONIA — In consideration of proposed language to reform its volunteer policy, the Laconia School Board is weighing whether and how school board members should be allowed to volunteer in schools. At the heart of the dispute, questions about the power dynamics between school board members and school staff...
New data shows number of borrowers in Mass., New Hampshire who will benefit from student debt relief
BOSTON — New data released by the White House on Tuesday shows the number borrowers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire who will benefit from the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan for student debt relief. The plan will provide up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and up...
Vermont Man to Walk Across the Country to 'Fix Our Democracy'
On January 1, 1999, an 88-year-old political activist from New Hampshire named Doris Haddock embarked on a 3,200-mile cross-country walk to drum up support for campaign finance reform. Affectionately known as “Granny D,” Haddock finished her trip to Washington, D.C., on February 29, 2000, garnering widespread media attention along the...
Election deniers deliver deluge of records requests to officials
Town clerks across the country are dealing with a surge in conspiracy-fueled requests for information pertaining to the 2020 Presidential Election. As local election officials in Massachusetts scramble to prepare for the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, they are facing an increasing amount of new challenges and diversions. Tasks that they are mandated to do by law, like sending out mail-in ballots to anyone who requests one and coordinating early voting locations, are being made more difficult by a notable uptick in public records requests.
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
Looking Ahead To the New General Court
The state primary and Veto Day in the same week puts lots of things into perspective. With Veto Day two days after the state primary election, a number of lawmakers attending Thursday’s final session of the 2021-2022 term will not be back for many reasons, including being voted out in primary.
NHPR
N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand.
capeandislands.org
In Massachusetts, huge disparity in which voters choose to cast ballots by mail
This primary season, voters in low-income areas, in communities of color, tended to turn out in-person on primary day, while the whiter and more affluent communities used mail-in balloting, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State's office. The state's 26 gateway cities had the lowest rates of mail-in ballots cast in total.
City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban
LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
Martha’s Vineyard Exploitation Reminiscent of Earlier Case in New Hampshire
“Reverse Freedom Riders” Were Bused to NH 60 Years Ago. Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. By ARNIE ALPERT, Active with the Activists. On a...
Landfill Setback Legislation Re-filed Day After Veto Override Failed in N.H. Senate
CONCORD – Following the vote in the state Senate Thursday to sustain Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of HB 1454, which would establish a formula for determining the distance a new landfill must be located from perennial water sources, Rep. Megan Murray, D-Amherst, has re-filed the bill for the 2023 legislative session.
