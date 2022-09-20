Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
PC Magazine
Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14
An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
CNET
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: all four of Apple's new models compared
These are the key differences between the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (and the iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max too!)
laptopmag.com
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 14 review: the familiar iPhone I can’t help but love
“The iPhone 14 isn't a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. But with a great design, screen, performance, and cameras, that's far from a bad thing at all.”. “It’s just another iPhone.” That’s how I’ve heard a lot of people refer to the iPhone 14 — and for good reason. Compared to last year’s model, the iPhone 14 is a very familiar smartphone. It has the same design, screen, chipset, and a very similar camera system.
CBS News
Best deals on Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro laptops this fall
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been shopping around for a new Apple MacBook, we've got good news for you: Amazon is running sales...
CNET
Huawei Mate XS 2 Review: A Creaseless Foldable, for Better or Worse
Are foldable phones better off with one screen like the new Huawei Mate XS 2, or two, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Huawei seems to believe the former and doubled down on its signature single-folding-screen design that debuted on the Mate XS in 2020. With its unique wraparound...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is our Phone of the Year
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) has been named Phone of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). To take our Phone of the Year prize, a device doesn’t just have to look good, but also offer powerful specs, great features, and appeal to consumers and partners alike.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. They pair instantly, fit well, and are IPX4-rated water resistant, so you can take them with you to...
notebookcheck.net
Asus PN53 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 6000H get leaked
AMD Leaks / Rumors Mini PC Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Pre-order listings for the unannounced successor of the Asus PN52 mini PCs have been spotted at certain European retailers by keen-eyed redditor users. The PN52 models powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000H were announced in January 2022 with availability in late Q1, but it looks like Asus is already planning to launch an updated PN53 lineup with AMD’s latest Rembrandt Ryzen 6000H APUs later this year.
Hands-on: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review
Apple's most expensive iPhone gets more megapixels and a better selfie camera, but can the iPhone 14 Pro Max justify that price?
Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are its fastest yet
Want a tablet? Like, right now? Amazon has been a standby to turn to. It's not ashamed to fan out its Fire tablets, some of the best tablets you can come by, with variants in all sizes. They're also an easy choice if you're looking to placate your kids. It's been a couple years since the company last updated its Fire HD 8 series, so it's ripe for some change. Well, that change has indeed come.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro+: December-bound flagship slated to crush the Galaxy S23 with its new telephoto lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 1-inch camera sensor
Vivo isn't the first company that comes to mind when one thinks about a flagship smartphone. However, the Chinese OEM has been hard at work creating cutting-edge smartphones that rival high-end offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi and others. Our in-depth review of the Vivo X80 Pro determined it to be a solid performer with a few flaws. They should ideally get fixed with the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. Ice Universe has some juicy information about the latter.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 review: Apple's curve ball to iPhone upgraders
Apple's iPhone 14 sits in a spot that has previously been occupied by the prior year's model, which still exists. It's an interesting choice in a still-challenging production and economic environment, as Apple's design decisions have thrown purchasers a curve ball. But, once you see that the pitch is a...
Comments / 0