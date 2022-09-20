ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14

An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty

The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Apple iPhone 14 review: the familiar iPhone I can’t help but love

“The iPhone 14 isn't a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. But with a great design, screen, performance, and cameras, that's far from a bad thing at all.”. “It’s just another iPhone.” That’s how I’ve heard a lot of people refer to the iPhone 14 — and for good reason. Compared to last year’s model, the iPhone 14 is a very familiar smartphone. It has the same design, screen, chipset, and a very similar camera system.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Best deals on Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro laptops this fall

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been shopping around for a new Apple MacBook, we've got good news for you: Amazon is running sales...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Huawei Mate XS 2 Review: A Creaseless Foldable, for Better or Worse

Are foldable phones better off with one screen like the new Huawei Mate XS 2, or two, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Huawei seems to believe the former and doubled down on its signature single-folding-screen design that debuted on the Mate XS in 2020. With its unique wraparound...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. They pair instantly, fit well, and are IPX4-rated water resistant, so you can take them with you to...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Asus PN53 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 6000H get leaked

AMD Leaks / Rumors Mini PC Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Pre-order listings for the unannounced successor of the Asus PN52 mini PCs have been spotted at certain European retailers by keen-eyed redditor users. The PN52 models powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000H were announced in January 2022 with availability in late Q1, but it looks like Asus is already planning to launch an updated PN53 lineup with AMD’s latest Rembrandt Ryzen 6000H APUs later this year.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are its fastest yet

Want a tablet? Like, right now? Amazon has been a standby to turn to. It's not ashamed to fan out its Fire tablets, some of the best tablets you can come by, with variants in all sizes. They're also an easy choice if you're looking to placate your kids. It's been a couple years since the company last updated its Fire HD 8 series, so it's ripe for some change. Well, that change has indeed come.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Vivo X90 Pro+: December-bound flagship slated to crush the Galaxy S23 with its new telephoto lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 1-inch camera sensor

Vivo isn't the first company that comes to mind when one thinks about a flagship smartphone. However, the Chinese OEM has been hard at work creating cutting-edge smartphones that rival high-end offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi and others. Our in-depth review of the Vivo X80 Pro determined it to be a solid performer with a few flaws. They should ideally get fixed with the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. Ice Universe has some juicy information about the latter.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 review: Apple's curve ball to iPhone upgraders

Apple's iPhone 14 sits in a spot that has previously been occupied by the prior year's model, which still exists. It's an interesting choice in a still-challenging production and economic environment, as Apple's design decisions have thrown purchasers a curve ball. But, once you see that the pitch is a...
CELL PHONES

