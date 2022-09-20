ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?

Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
Is Idaho a Happy State to Live In?

While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
6 Dumb Reasons to Sue Someone in Boise

One of the best parts about this job is the fact that we get to share the amazing finds in Boise and the Treasure Valley with you in these articles. Whether it’s restaurants or shops, one source of information is always valuable when looking for something juicy to share… reviews. Recently, when looking for those juicy reviews I stumbled across a shocking story from 2018 where a woman was sued for leaving a bad Yelp review of her doctor.
Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother.  Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death.  Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her.  The suspect, who has not been identified by...
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Boise Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Foothill Fire Overnight

The Boise foothills are among some of the most important trails and areas in the Treasure Valley for many--they're what make Boise, Boise. When you're on a plane and headed into Boise, let's be honest: they're some of the ugliest things you've ever seen. Brown hills speckled with sage brush and locals know, laden with disgusting rattle snakes. Spend any time in the area however and you will grow to appreciate their beauty-- they provide amazing hiking trails, a refreshing escape from city life, and offer unparalleled views of beloved Boise.
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho.

