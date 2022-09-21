Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
KPD investigating person shot in residence
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
Yakima Deputy On Leave After Thursday Shooting
A man fleeing from authorities was shot dead in the 500 block of North McKinley Road near Toppenish early Thursday. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say the shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. Authorities say deputies tried to contact a person early...
KIMA TV
Identities of 3 victims in drive-by and crash released
YAKIMA—The names of the three victims in the drive-by shooting and car crash in Yakima on Friday have been released. Police say a drive by shooting occurred at S. 1st St and E Yakima Ave late Friday night. The driver of one of the vehicles, the 21-year-old woman, was...
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot suspect in Wapato corn field
WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect Thursday while responding to an incident in Wapato. YCSO spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said the incident occurred in the early morning in the 500-block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Information about the events leading up to the shooting was not immediately available. “As a result, a suspect was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
First responders find man shot at Kennewick residence, police investigating
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: Kennewick Police said the man has died from the gunshot wound at a local hospital. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido of Kennewick. The Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident as a homicide. ------------------------------- The Kennewick Police Department was investigating...
Unconscious gunshot victim transported to hospital, KPD investigating
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to hospital. Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home in the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue overnight on Wednesday, September 21. As KPD and Kennewick Fire Department medics arrived,...
Ellensburg security camera shows vehicle fleeing from a hit-and-run
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police and traffic investigators are turning to the community for help tracking down the driver of a vehicle that sped away from the scene of a collision early in the morning on September 18, 2022. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department,...
Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash
Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kennewick gunshot victim dies at hospital as KPD suspects homicide
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: The name of the man who died from a gunshot wound in Kennewick overnight has been revealed by police investigators. His name was Fernando Pulido, and he was 36 years old. No further details have been released at this stage of the investigation. UPDATE at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 22: Kennewick police officials...
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
KXL
Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. Thursday and began a pursuit.
nbcrightnow.com
6th teen charged in Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash.- A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. According to Franklin County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver clips the back of a Ben Franklin Transit Bus, Kennewick Police investigate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police with the Traffic Collision Unit are investigating what lead up to a car crash near Morain Street and West Kennewick Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. Police, Kennewick Fire and EMS were called to the scene after a driver side-swiped a Ben Franklin Transit Bus and...
Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
Umatilla Tribal Member, 39, killed by police in domestic disturbance response
PENDLETON, Ore. — Further details regarding the shooting death of a 39-year-old registered member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) during a response to a domestic incident earlier this week. According to an announcement made by the CTUIR via Facebook, the man who was killed...
KIMA TV
Man fatally shot during officer-involved-shooting in Wapato, police say
WAPATO—A man was fatally shot in an officer-involved-shooting early Thursday morning, police say. They say the shooting occurred at the 500 block of N. McKinley Rd. in Wapato. Officers say just before 4:30 a.m. a man crashed into a fence along US-97. They say the man then ran away...
Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Wapato Early Thursday
The case is being turned over to the Yakima County SIU, or Special Investigations Unit. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released some information about the incident. Casey Schilperoort of the YCSO stated Deputies were involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 500 block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Specifics of the case were not released except that it was an Officer-involved shooting.
Yakima PD: Still no evidence of foul play in case of missing 4-year-old, despite social media rumors
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate the disappearance of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, but despite getting about five new tips a day, they still have no clues as to his whereabouts. According to the family, Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia, was at work when her husband and Lucian’s father, Juan Munguia, took their three young children to play...
Traffic Alert: Potato truck, pickup collide on Burbank’s WA-124
BURBANK, Wash. — Crews from the Washington State Patrol are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial truck carrying potatoes and a pickup truck on WA-124 on Thursday afternoon. According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the collision took place near milepost...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
Comments / 0