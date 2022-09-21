ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

KPD investigating person shot in residence

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
KENNEWICK, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Deputy On Leave After Thursday Shooting

A man fleeing from authorities was shot dead in the 500 block of North McKinley Road near Toppenish early Thursday. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say the shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. Authorities say deputies tried to contact a person early...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Identities of 3 victims in drive-by and crash released

YAKIMA—The names of the three victims in the drive-by shooting and car crash in Yakima on Friday have been released. Police say a drive by shooting occurred at S. 1st St and E Yakima Ave late Friday night. The driver of one of the vehicles, the 21-year-old woman, was...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot suspect in Wapato corn field

WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect Thursday while responding to an incident in Wapato. YCSO spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said the incident occurred in the early morning in the 500-block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Information about the events leading up to the shooting was not immediately available. “As a result, a suspect was...
WAPATO, WA
KIMA TV

First responders find man shot at Kennewick residence, police investigating

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: Kennewick Police said the man has died from the gunshot wound at a local hospital. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido of Kennewick. The Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident as a homicide. ------------------------------- The Kennewick Police Department was investigating...
KENNEWICK, WA
107.3 KFFM

Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash

Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

6th teen charged in Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash.- A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. According to Franklin County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Man fatally shot during officer-involved-shooting in Wapato, police say

WAPATO—A man was fatally shot in an officer-involved-shooting early Thursday morning, police say. They say the shooting occurred at the 500 block of N. McKinley Rd. in Wapato. Officers say just before 4:30 a.m. a man crashed into a fence along US-97. They say the man then ran away...
WAPATO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Wapato Early Thursday

The case is being turned over to the Yakima County SIU, or Special Investigations Unit. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released some information about the incident. Casey Schilperoort of the YCSO stated Deputies were involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 500 block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Specifics of the case were not released except that it was an Officer-involved shooting.
WAPATO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima PD: Still no evidence of foul play in case of missing 4-year-old, despite social media rumors

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate the disappearance of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, but despite getting about five new tips a day, they still have no clues as to his whereabouts. According to the family, Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia, was at work when her husband and Lucian’s father, Juan Munguia, took their three young children to play...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
KENNEWICK, WA

