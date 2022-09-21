Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION
Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
FIFA・
Visa issues prevent Lisandro Martinez & Cristian Romero from travelling to USA for Argentina matches
Visa issues have prevented Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero from travelling to the USA for Argentina's upcoming matches.
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Spanish women's soccer in turmoil after player revolt
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer is in turmoil after 15 players on the women’s national team pulled out of the squad saying their coach has “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and their health. Late Thursday, the federation announced that the 15 players had sent identical letters by email, citing coach Jorge Vilda as the reason for the problems. On Friday, the email sent by the players was published by local media. The federation confirmed to The Associated Press that the email was genuine and the names of the 15 players, which did not include Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. The email did not explicitly demand for Vilda to be fired. It said “the general situation on the Spanish national team generated by recent events, events which (the federation) is aware of, is greatly affecting my emotional state and therefore my health.”
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’
Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
Time Out Global
Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18
Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
NBC Sports
Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates
Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
BBC
Jorge Vilda: Spain women's players call for coach to be sacked
Spain's football federation says 15 players have said they will resign from the women's national team unless head coach Jorge Vilda is sacked. The RFEF said the players claim his tenure is affecting their emotional state and health. However, the RFEF said it "is not going to allow the players...
Soccer-Fifteen players threaten to quit Spain women's team if coach is not fired
MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fifteen players from the Spaain women's squad have threatened to quit international duty if their coach Jorge Vilda is not fired, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.
ESPN
Netherlands close on Nations League group win after beating Poland
Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added a second to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday and put them within one point of winning their Nations League group. The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four games and...
Tata: 3 Mexico forwards will go to Qatar, but not Chicharito
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Mexico has four center forwards in training for its World Cup warmup matches this week, but El Tri will take only three strikers to Qatar. And Chicharito will not be in either group, coach Tata Martino confirmed Tuesday night. Martino ruled out Javier Hernández from...
MLS・
MATCHDAY: Italy hosts England, Germany welcomes Hungary
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Italy hosts England in Milan and Germany welcomes Hungary to Leipzig with all teams except England still in contention to reach the Nations League finals next year. England will be relegated to League B if it loses to Italy. Hungary can qualify if it beats Germany, which is preoccupied by coronavirus infections. The Hungarians currently lead the group on 7 points, one more than Germany, while the Italians have 5. England plays Germany in London on Monday, when Hungary will play Italy in Budapest.
Brazilian club Cruzeiro promoted after Ronaldo’s investment
SAO PAULO (AP) — Less than year after former Brazil great Ronaldo got involved with the club, Cruzeiro has made it back into the country’s top soccer league. The Brazilian team clinched a top-four spot in the second division on Wednesday by beating Vasco da Gama 3-0 at the Mineirao Stadium. The top four teams in the league will all play in the first division next season.
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
ESPN
Big questions before Mexico's pre-World Cup friendlies: Injuries, leadership, and the 'quinto partido'
Only two months separate the Mexico men's national team from their World Cup group-stage opener against Poland on Nov. 22. Before the trip to Qatar, El Tri have two upcoming friendlies in California, against Peru (Sept. 24) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and against Colombia (Sept. 27) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
MLS・
15 Spain women’s national team players say they’ll quit if Vilda remains head coach
A simmering conflict between Spain’s women’s national team’s players, head coach Jorge Vilda, and the Spanish Football Federation has definitively come to a head. A report on Spanish radio show El Larguero said on Thursday that 15 players had contacted the federation (RFEF) to announce that they would not be interested in playing for the national team as long as Vilda stays on as head coach. The RFEF released a statement in response, announcing that 15 players had in fact emailed them to demand Vilda’s dismissal as a prerequisite for their continued participation with the national team. In a remarkable statement, the RFEF...
FIFA・
