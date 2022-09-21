1 injured in shooting outside of Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center.

Officers were called before 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Ninth Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Police said two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the men went to his car and got a gun. The man then returned and opened fire, striking the other man.

Hospital staff treated the victim as police were investigating.

The shooter fled the scene. Police are searching for him.

Police said a woman connected to both men also fired a gun in the air. She was later arrested.

