Billings Skyview volleyball focused on resiliency
BILLINGS--The Billings Skyview volleyball team lost an experienced group of seniors last year. This year, they've been hit hard by illness and injury. But they said it's made them an even more resilient group. At the beginning of the season, they'd started to find a rotation they liked that filled...
Billings West volleyball gets home sweep of Skyview
BILLINGS--It was a great environment tonight at Billings West high school for military and first responder appreciation night. They did a lot of things between sets to honor those military and first responders and raise money to donate to those causes. They had raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale with the proceeds benefiting military and first responders.
Billings West girls, Bozeman boys lead after first day of Eastern AA Divisional Golf
BOZEMAN- The Bozeman boys and Billings West girls are out in front after the first day of Eastern AA Divisional Golf at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman on Thursday. Bozeman finished the day with a team total of 309, led by the boys individual leader Nate Palithorpe, who finished with a day one score of 73.
Rocky Athletic Director Jim Klemann reflects on first year with Battlin' Bears
BILLINGS- From Rocky football claiming a share of the Frontier Conference title, to the women's basketball program making a deep run in the NAIA national tournament, it's been a fun first year for Rocky athletic director Jim Klemann. The ski program continues to see dominance, men's and women's golf has...
Billings West, Bozeman girls play to scoreless draw
BILLINGS- The Billings West and Bozeman girls battled to a scoreless draw on Thursday afternoon. The Hawks controlled most of the first half but few of their shots provided much of a threat the Golden Bears and Maria Ackerman in goal. The Lady Bears created a couple chances in the...
Billings Skyview boys golf ready to make a run at state
BILLINGS--It's been almost 20 years since the Skyview boys golf team has won a state championship. But this year, they're neck and neck in contention with three other teams for a shot at the state title. 2005 was the exact year that the team last one state. Some of the...
Montana's 8 NFHS officials of the year announced
The Montana High School Association has released the names of the 2021-22 National Federation of State High School Association Officials of the Year for Montana. The list includes Craig Thompson of Billings (boys' basketball), Cory Thompson of Great Falls (girls' basketball), Joel Fuhrmann of Charlo (football), Stephen Boone of Whitefish (boys' soccer), Dan Jankowski of Helena (girls' soccer), Tim Hofferber of Billings (softball), Lea Potoczny of Great Falls (volleyball) and Joe Sol of Missoula (wrestling).
City College at MSU Billings and Accelerate Montana announce fast track training course to construction jobs
Press release from Montana State University Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—City College at Montana State University Billings and Accelerate Montana announce their partnership and the addition of the rapid training course Job Site Ready. City College at MSUB is the newest Montana institution to partner with Accelerate Montana to offer the Job Site Ready course which provides training opportunities to the Billings community and future skilled trainees to the region’s construction trade.
Listeners Give Top Reasons Why They Might Leave Billings
So today for on-air conversation with you listeners out there, we asked if you have really ever contemplated moving away from Billings and what would be the reason for doing so. There were many different responses but the consensus is the same: That Billings has really changed over the last...
Who won the Ales for Trails beer competition?
The Billings TrailNet wrapped up their biggest fundraiser on September 9, Ales for Trials. The event that has been going on since 2001 had something new this year: a beer competition. The nonprofit organization announced the winners of the Ales for Trails Beer Competition Monday. There were three beer categories:...
Billings School District 2 considering a balanced calendar, also known as year round school
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings School District 2 is discussing the possibility of year-round school, also called a balanced calendar. "Our standard calendar is that we start at the end of August and we get out early June," Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said. "So, its nine months in school and three months off. A balanced calendar looks at the same 180 day schedule. But, a balanced calendar looks at taking six weeks at a time and maybe putting two or three weeks in in it. And six weeks at a time, and two weeks in the middle of it. So, it shortens the amount of time a student is out of school."
Shenanigans start later tonight; will Thursday be a wash?
As of now, Billings is shaping up to see anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain but there is still room to see things change.
Billings Drives Over These Every Day Not Knowing What They Mean
I've been driving into work over the last couple of days and have seen something on the streets that have really confused me. Not only have I seen them, but I've also driven over them, along with other commuters down 1st Avenue North. As it turns out, other people have also wondered what they are, and have taken photos asking about it. So, with some research, I found exactly what the deal is with them.
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
Weather outlook for September 20-28
The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
Don’t Put Away Summer Clothes Just Yet Billings. Here is What’s Coming
With milder temperatures more frequent over the past couple of weeks, it's starting to feel like autumn is setting in and we're not far away from the season's first snowfall. This past weekend I heard about someone driving over the Beartooth Pass who had to maneuver through some unexpected flurries.
Billings Petroleum Club closes, leaves woman seeking last-minute wedding venue
They booked the Billings Petroleum Club on the 22nd floor of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in August of 2021. According to the club's phones, it shut down permanently on Sept. 13.
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
Billings Rims seeing increase in transient population
The Billings Rims, a scenic landmark of the community, is now being taken over by a population of homeless people living out of their cars.
