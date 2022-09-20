ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, MT

montanarightnow.com

Billings Skyview volleyball focused on resiliency

BILLINGS--The Billings Skyview volleyball team lost an experienced group of seniors last year. This year, they've been hit hard by illness and injury. But they said it's made them an even more resilient group. At the beginning of the season, they'd started to find a rotation they liked that filled...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Billings West volleyball gets home sweep of Skyview

BILLINGS--It was a great environment tonight at Billings West high school for military and first responder appreciation night. They did a lot of things between sets to honor those military and first responders and raise money to donate to those causes. They had raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale with the proceeds benefiting military and first responders.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Billings West, Bozeman girls play to scoreless draw

BILLINGS- The Billings West and Bozeman girls battled to a scoreless draw on Thursday afternoon. The Hawks controlled most of the first half but few of their shots provided much of a threat the Golden Bears and Maria Ackerman in goal. The Lady Bears created a couple chances in the...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Billings Skyview boys golf ready to make a run at state

BILLINGS--It's been almost 20 years since the Skyview boys golf team has won a state championship. But this year, they're neck and neck in contention with three other teams for a shot at the state title. 2005 was the exact year that the team last one state. Some of the...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana's 8 NFHS officials of the year announced

The Montana High School Association has released the names of the 2021-22 National Federation of State High School Association Officials of the Year for Montana. The list includes Craig Thompson of Billings (boys' basketball), Cory Thompson of Great Falls (girls' basketball), Joel Fuhrmann of Charlo (football), Stephen Boone of Whitefish (boys' soccer), Dan Jankowski of Helena (girls' soccer), Tim Hofferber of Billings (softball), Lea Potoczny of Great Falls (volleyball) and Joe Sol of Missoula (wrestling).
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

City College at MSU Billings and Accelerate Montana announce fast track training course to construction jobs

Press release from Montana State University Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—City College at Montana State University Billings and Accelerate Montana announce their partnership and the addition of the rapid training course Job Site Ready. City College at MSUB is the newest Montana institution to partner with Accelerate Montana to offer the Job Site Ready course which provides training opportunities to the Billings community and future skilled trainees to the region’s construction trade.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Who won the Ales for Trails beer competition?

The Billings TrailNet wrapped up their biggest fundraiser on September 9, Ales for Trials. The event that has been going on since 2001 had something new this year: a beer competition. The nonprofit organization announced the winners of the Ales for Trails Beer Competition Monday. There were three beer categories:...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Billings School District 2 considering a balanced calendar, also known as year round school

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings School District 2 is discussing the possibility of year-round school, also called a balanced calendar. "Our standard calendar is that we start at the end of August and we get out early June," Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said. "So, its nine months in school and three months off. A balanced calendar looks at the same 180 day schedule. But, a balanced calendar looks at taking six weeks at a time and maybe putting two or three weeks in in it. And six weeks at a time, and two weeks in the middle of it. So, it shortens the amount of time a student is out of school."
BILLINGS, MT
High School
Education
Football
Sports
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Drives Over These Every Day Not Knowing What They Mean

I've been driving into work over the last couple of days and have seen something on the streets that have really confused me. Not only have I seen them, but I've also driven over them, along with other commuters down 1st Avenue North. As it turns out, other people have also wondered what they are, and have taken photos asking about it. So, with some research, I found exactly what the deal is with them.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Weather outlook for September 20-28

The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT

