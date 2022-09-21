Read full article on original website
Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended for Striking Titans Coach After MNF
Buffalo will be without its veteran offensive lineman for its upcoming game against the Dolphins.
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
NFL games today: Week 3 continues Sunday with Packers vs Buccaneers battle
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
7 things to know heading into Bears-Texans in Week 3
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will face off against the Houston Texans (0-1-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back into the win column in Week 3. Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), which raised some concerns on offense and defense. Houston remains winless through two weeks following a loss to the Denver Broncos (1-1). where the Texans were held to just nine points.
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
Texans not capitalizing on RB Dameon Pierce's ability to create short yardage situations
The Houston Texans have a commitment to run the football. The Chicago Bears have a problem stopping the run. It should mean the Texans have a less difficult path to get their first win of the year in Week 3 at Soldier Field. The problem for Houston through the first...
Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert to sign with 49ers practice squad
After a workout on Tuesday, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert is headed to San Francisco to join the 49ers practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Benkert spent the 2021 season with the Packers. He was released on June 17 of this year. The 49ers will...
Why the Texans' Week 3 showdown with the Bears may be a 'must win' game
The Houston Texans have a ‘must win’ game Sunday against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. They have to win a game to put some positive energy back into the locker room after two weeks of not being able to finish games by giving up double-digit points without producing any.
Titans place Jamarco Jones on IR among 3 moves
The Tennessee Titans announced three roster moves on Thursday, one of which included placing offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Jones, who is dealing with a triceps injury, will miss the next four games at least. Taking Jones’ spot on the roster is tight end Kevin Rader, who was promoted from the practice squad.
Packers without top 4 wide receivers at Thursday's practice
The Green Bay Packers were without the team’s top four receivers at Thursday’s practice, the second of three practices this week before Matt LaFleur’s team goes to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Allen Lazard (ankle), Randall Cobb (illness), Sammy Watkins...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
