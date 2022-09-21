ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 things to know heading into Bears-Texans in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will face off against the Houston Texans (0-1-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back into the win column in Week 3. Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), which raised some concerns on offense and defense. Houston remains winless through two weeks following a loss to the Denver Broncos (1-1). where the Texans were held to just nine points.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans place Jamarco Jones on IR among 3 moves

The Tennessee Titans announced three roster moves on Thursday, one of which included placing offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Jones, who is dealing with a triceps injury, will miss the next four games at least. Taking Jones’ spot on the roster is tight end Kevin Rader, who was promoted from the practice squad.
NFL Analysis Network

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
