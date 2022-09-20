ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
Loaned-out Chelsea misfit hits out at former Blues manager for “constantly contradicting himself”

Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte over what he feels were broken promises made to him when he first joined the club. The Belgium international moved from Marseille to Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and he insists he’d been told by Conte that he’d be playing regularly in a front two alongside Diego Costa.
Report – Juventus is targeting three Alex Sandro replacements

Juventus is keen to bolster their left-back spot as they prepare for life without Alex Sandro. The Brazilian defender remains one man that is struggling for form, and the club wants to replace him as soon as possible. A move for a new left-back should have happened at the end...
Atletico Madrid suspend three fans for racist chants towards Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid have suspended three fans following the regrettable incidents in Sunday night’s Madrid derby. That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who say that they have identified the three fans from scenes outside the Civitas Metropolitano, where numerous videos emerged of Atletico Madrid fans singing “Vinicius, you are a monkey.”
Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager

Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
'The new one? I watched some videos over these last few days and he is very talented': Italy stalwart Leonardo Bonucci doesn't know Ivan Toney's name but insists he's ready for potential England debutant

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci called Ivan Toney the 'new one' after being caught out at a press conference this week. But the 35-year-old has made sure he is well prepared if the England striker makes his debut on Friday night. Bonucci says he has spent longer in the video analysis...
Poland 0-2 Holland: Goals from Man United target Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn keep Louis van Gaal's side above Belgium... but Memphis Depay and Teun Koopmeiners suffer injuries with World Cup looming

Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added a second to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday and put them within one point of winning their Nations League group. The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four games and...
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
