ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale in 'waiting game' for expected water supply cuts

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mm8a1_0i3ZAoJ200

Glendale, like every Arizona community, continues to wait on expected cuts to its water allocation from the Colorado River Basin. Historically-low levels in both Lake Mead and Lake Powell all but guarantee more cuts are coming.

When the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which has a federal office in Glendale at 6150 W. Thunderbird Road, in late August issued its 24-month study for the Upper Colorado and Lower Colorado Basin reservoir operations, it expected the affected states to reach a voluntary agreement on how to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet — up to a third of the Colorado River’s annual average flow.

Reclamation officials have not said when they might impose their own cuts if no deal is reached.

“Since they really haven’t done anything we’re all still waiting. Because (the cuts) would definitely help the conditions in Lake Mead and Lake Powell,” Glendale’s Water Resources Program Manager Drew Swieczkowski said Monday.

Waiting to see how their regions will be impacted, communities, potentially including Glendale, are considering not contributing water to the voluntary system conservation program for Lake Mead in favor of keeping that water stored locally. In August the Gila River Indian Community said instead of giving conservation water to Lake Mead it will store it for its own use under local control.

Swieczkowski notes that Glendale gave about 350 acre feet of water to the voluntary “500 plus” program that Lower Basin agencies developed in 2021 to leave 500,000 acre-feet a year in Lake Mead.

“It’s becoming pretty critical that Reclamation step up and really come up with a plan to help at least stabilize. And of course that’s going to mean less water for everyone,” Swieczkowski said. “When they stabilize that, of course it’s going to mean larger cuts for all the communities and the state, and most likely California and some of the Upper Basin states, too. It’s a waiting game right now.”

He also explained that Glendale is often does recharge to replenish groundwater resources. If Glendale has some access to Colorado River water that the city is not using, Swieczkowski notes, the city will usually try to store that underground “so we can pull that out in later years.”

Glendale, he adds, usually has between 500 and 1,000 acre feet it can store, depending on demand.

“It’s really kind of a hit and miss on how much can we recharge. You really have to look at demands in our system in Glendale,” he said. “Probably for 2023 we do not have any recharge planned at this time.”

The city this past June announced a Stage 1 Drought Management Plan, which called for a mandatory 5% water use reduction at all city property. Residents and businesses are not required to meet that reduction but are strongly encouraged to conserve at that rate.

Based on a five-year monthly average of 86,619,000 gallons, that reduction called for a reduced use of 82,288,000 gallons, and the city in August used 79,998,000 gallons, which was well below the targeted threshold. The average monthly use for city facilities ranges from a low of 22,379,000 in February to the highest use in July of 88,974,000 gallons.

The city is achieving its mandatory water conservation goal, and will explain more about reduction goals and tips at the Sept. 27 city council workshop.

Continuing a 22-year downward trend, water levels in Lake Mead stand at their lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time, NASA Earth Observatory reported in July. As of July 18, Lake Mead — the largest reservoir in the U.S. that supplies water to millions of people across seven states — was filled to just 27% capacity.

The lake last approached full capacity in the summers of 1983 and 1999.

“It now also provides a stark illustration of climate change and a long-term drought that may be the worst in the U.S. West in 12 centuries,” NASA Earth Observatory wrote.

Lake Powell is down almost 18 feet from one year ago, according to lakepowell.water-data.com and, as of its latest reading Sept. 19, is more than 170 feet below its full level. The second-largest reservoir in the U.S. stands at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1960s.

NASA reported in August that Lake Powell, a key component of the western U.S. water system, is filled to just 26% capacity.

Reclamation in August declared a Tier 2a shortage on the Colorado River. The Department of the Interior that month reported that Arizona will receive 21% less water from the Colorado River system next year; Nevada will receive 8% less; and Mexico will get 7% less.

On Sept. 14 The White House announced $20 million in funding for small surface and groundwater storage drought resilience projects.

“This critical funding will boost water storage opportunities for future generations and help us invest in infrastructure that will help make water supplies more reliable,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton stated in a news release. “These resources will help water managers by providing more groundwater management opportunities, improve water quality and provide benefits for ecosystems.”

Should a city like Glendale declare a Stage 2 within the drought management plan, that would require a 10% water use reduction at city properties. Residents and businesses would not be required to reduce use, but would be strongly encouraged to cut use by the same 10%.

Down the road should Stage 3 become a reality, Swieczkowski notes that while 15-20% cuts to city property would be mandatory, the cuts would still be voluntary for residents and businesses. But, the city could impose mandatory restrictions on residents in terms of irrigation days or car washing, with potential fines for noncompliance.

The city offers a number of water conservation tips online here , including incentives and rebates for removing grass and converting to a low-water-use landscape.

Also, the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association provides expert conservation tips online here .

AMWUA’s membership consists of 10 large municipalities in Maricopa County, which collectively feature more than 50% of the state’s population, including Glendale. AMWUA notes that Glendale was the first city in the country to adopt an ordinance requiring water efficient fixtures.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
asu.edu

Running out of river, running out of time

3-part series to examine the 100th anniversary of the Colorado Water Compact. Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Look for the next installment in October and the third in time for the compact's anniversary near the end of November.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Supply#Water Management#Water Conservation#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Lower
prescottenews.com

Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Threat of flooding continues for much of Arizona including metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been a cloudy and showery day around metro Phoenix, but for most areas, we haven’t seen a lot of rain. Still, a First Alert continues for the threat of flooding until 11 p.m. That flood watch will extend into Thursday night in northern and eastern Arizona, where there will be decent rain chances. However, the rain should end overnight for the Valley, and perhaps it’s the last “monsoon” rain of the 2022 season. If so, it didn’t add anything at Sky Harbor Airport, which, as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, has only received a trace of rain.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

The best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix

The housing market of the last two years has been unusual in many ways. With constrained supply, intense demand, and record price growth, the market has consistently defied experts’ expectations and typical trends. And one way these aberrations have shown up is in seasonality. So, what are the best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix? A new report by Construction Coverage offers some insight.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy