Glendale in 'waiting game' for expected water supply cuts

Glendale, like every Arizona community, continues to wait on expected cuts to its water allocation from the Colorado River Basin. Historically-low levels in both Lake Mead and Lake Powell all but guarantee more cuts are coming.

When the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which has a federal office in Glendale at 6150 W. Thunderbird Road, in late August issued its 24-month study for the Upper Colorado and Lower Colorado Basin reservoir operations, it expected the affected states to reach a voluntary agreement on how to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet — up to a third of the Colorado River’s annual average flow.

Reclamation officials have not said when they might impose their own cuts if no deal is reached.

“Since they really haven’t done anything we’re all still waiting. Because (the cuts) would definitely help the conditions in Lake Mead and Lake Powell,” Glendale’s Water Resources Program Manager Drew Swieczkowski said Monday.

Waiting to see how their regions will be impacted, communities, potentially including Glendale, are considering not contributing water to the voluntary system conservation program for Lake Mead in favor of keeping that water stored locally. In August the Gila River Indian Community said instead of giving conservation water to Lake Mead it will store it for its own use under local control.

Swieczkowski notes that Glendale gave about 350 acre feet of water to the voluntary “500 plus” program that Lower Basin agencies developed in 2021 to leave 500,000 acre-feet a year in Lake Mead.

“It’s becoming pretty critical that Reclamation step up and really come up with a plan to help at least stabilize. And of course that’s going to mean less water for everyone,” Swieczkowski said. “When they stabilize that, of course it’s going to mean larger cuts for all the communities and the state, and most likely California and some of the Upper Basin states, too. It’s a waiting game right now.”

He also explained that Glendale is often does recharge to replenish groundwater resources. If Glendale has some access to Colorado River water that the city is not using, Swieczkowski notes, the city will usually try to store that underground “so we can pull that out in later years.”

Glendale, he adds, usually has between 500 and 1,000 acre feet it can store, depending on demand.

“It’s really kind of a hit and miss on how much can we recharge. You really have to look at demands in our system in Glendale,” he said. “Probably for 2023 we do not have any recharge planned at this time.”

The city this past June announced a Stage 1 Drought Management Plan, which called for a mandatory 5% water use reduction at all city property. Residents and businesses are not required to meet that reduction but are strongly encouraged to conserve at that rate.

Based on a five-year monthly average of 86,619,000 gallons, that reduction called for a reduced use of 82,288,000 gallons, and the city in August used 79,998,000 gallons, which was well below the targeted threshold. The average monthly use for city facilities ranges from a low of 22,379,000 in February to the highest use in July of 88,974,000 gallons.

The city is achieving its mandatory water conservation goal, and will explain more about reduction goals and tips at the Sept. 27 city council workshop.

Continuing a 22-year downward trend, water levels in Lake Mead stand at their lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time, NASA Earth Observatory reported in July. As of July 18, Lake Mead — the largest reservoir in the U.S. that supplies water to millions of people across seven states — was filled to just 27% capacity.

The lake last approached full capacity in the summers of 1983 and 1999.

“It now also provides a stark illustration of climate change and a long-term drought that may be the worst in the U.S. West in 12 centuries,” NASA Earth Observatory wrote.

Lake Powell is down almost 18 feet from one year ago, according to lakepowell.water-data.com and, as of its latest reading Sept. 19, is more than 170 feet below its full level. The second-largest reservoir in the U.S. stands at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1960s.

NASA reported in August that Lake Powell, a key component of the western U.S. water system, is filled to just 26% capacity.

Reclamation in August declared a Tier 2a shortage on the Colorado River. The Department of the Interior that month reported that Arizona will receive 21% less water from the Colorado River system next year; Nevada will receive 8% less; and Mexico will get 7% less.

On Sept. 14 The White House announced $20 million in funding for small surface and groundwater storage drought resilience projects.

“This critical funding will boost water storage opportunities for future generations and help us invest in infrastructure that will help make water supplies more reliable,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton stated in a news release. “These resources will help water managers by providing more groundwater management opportunities, improve water quality and provide benefits for ecosystems.”

Should a city like Glendale declare a Stage 2 within the drought management plan, that would require a 10% water use reduction at city properties. Residents and businesses would not be required to reduce use, but would be strongly encouraged to cut use by the same 10%.

Down the road should Stage 3 become a reality, Swieczkowski notes that while 15-20% cuts to city property would be mandatory, the cuts would still be voluntary for residents and businesses. But, the city could impose mandatory restrictions on residents in terms of irrigation days or car washing, with potential fines for noncompliance.

The city offers a number of water conservation tips online here , including incentives and rebates for removing grass and converting to a low-water-use landscape.

Also, the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association provides expert conservation tips online here .

AMWUA’s membership consists of 10 large municipalities in Maricopa County, which collectively feature more than 50% of the state’s population, including Glendale. AMWUA notes that Glendale was the first city in the country to adopt an ordinance requiring water efficient fixtures.