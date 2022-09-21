Crews repair North Highlands water main leak that damaged nearby home, three vehicles

Service was restored to eight North Highlands homes after a water main leak Monday night punched a hole in a residential street and sent debris flying onto a nearby home and three vehicles.

The broken water main occurred about 9 p.m. on Mt. Auburn Court, spewing 5,000 gallons of water per minute before crews were able to shutoff the water main, said Matt Underwood, an assistant general manager with the Sacramento Suburban Water District .

The district provides water to the neighborhood, which is among its 36 square miles of service area in Arden Arcade, Foothill Farms, portions of Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, North Highlands, Sacramento, Antelope and McClellan Business Park.

Underwood said the water main burst sent large amounts of debris into the air before striking and damaging a nearby house and three vehicles. He said a district crew worked on the water main leak throughout the night before later being replaced by a second repair crew.

Eight homes along the cul de sac were without water for about 14 hours before the crews were able to restore service about noon Wednesday, Underwood said. The repair crews were still in the area Wednesday afternoon cleaning up after placing temporary paving on the hole in the street.

The water main break occurred as the Sacramento area received a heavy amount of rain from a storm moving through the region. But Underwood said the water main break had nothing to do with the stormy weather. He said district officials had not yet determined the exact cause of the leak.