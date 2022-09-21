ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Crews repair North Highlands water main leak that damaged nearby home, three vehicles

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Service was restored to eight North Highlands homes after a water main leak Monday night punched a hole in a residential street and sent debris flying onto a nearby home and three vehicles.

The broken water main occurred about 9 p.m. on Mt. Auburn Court, spewing 5,000 gallons of water per minute before crews were able to shutoff the water main, said Matt Underwood, an assistant general manager with the Sacramento Suburban Water District .

The district provides water to the neighborhood, which is among its 36 square miles of service area in Arden Arcade, Foothill Farms, portions of Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, North Highlands, Sacramento, Antelope and McClellan Business Park.

Underwood said the water main burst sent large amounts of debris into the air before striking and damaging a nearby house and three vehicles. He said a district crew worked on the water main leak throughout the night before later being replaced by a second repair crew.

Eight homes along the cul de sac were without water for about 14 hours before the crews were able to restore service about noon Wednesday, Underwood said. The repair crews were still in the area Wednesday afternoon cleaning up after placing temporary paving on the hole in the street.

The water main break occurred as the Sacramento area received a heavy amount of rain from a storm moving through the region. But Underwood said the water main break had nothing to do with the stormy weather. He said district officials had not yet determined the exact cause of the leak.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Large sinkhole was caused by burst water main in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a giant hole in the road that was opened up by a water main break in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard. While the hole appeared at the tail end of Monday's wet weather, Sacramento County officials say it appears that a water main break was the actual cause. Video taken by a neighbor showed water shooting from the sinkhole, indicating that a burst pipe was to blame. A car that was parked next to the hole suffered significant damage from the water and debris that shot out. The roof of a nearby home also suffered noticeable damage.  Crews are now at the scene to repair the line and patch the hole. Sacramento County officials say the work will likely take the rest of the day. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

South Placer Fire closing down select stations due to budget shortfalls

South Placer Fire Protection District (SPFD) will make several operational changes that will directly impact the communities it serves within Placer County. The changes, which will include select station closures and service reductions, are scheduled to go into effect this Saturday, according to a press release issued by the district Thursday morning.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
City
Citrus Heights, CA
City
Auburn, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Citrus, CA
City
North Highlands, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Cars
City
Antelope, CA
City
Foothill Farms, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leak#Stormy Weather#Mcclellan Business Park
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash

A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig

SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Power restored for thousands of SMUD customers in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 16,000 SMUD customers were without power Monday afternoon in the North Highlands area.  The outage map showed 16,096 customers were been without power for about an hour. Customers started losing power at about 2:39 p.m. and electricity it was restored around 3:40 p.m. SMUD told FOX40 News that the […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
FOX40

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

33K+
Followers
756
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy