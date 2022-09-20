Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Energy Management System Market Global Size 2022-2027, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast Analysis
IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Energy Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds the global energy management system market size reached US$ 41.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
Benzinga
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
Supply chain management in Africa needs a rethink – COVID changed everything, or did it?
COVID-19 has laid bare the vulnerability of the supply chain model that has dominated the way African firms have organised their production. In this model firms rely on multiple suppliers, many of whom are located far away (mostly in China). With goods stuck at factories and ports around the world...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health Related Insurance Market May See Big Move | Allianz SE, IHI-Bupa, William Russell
Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Phys.org
How disclosing advertising spending can reduce investor and analyst uncertainty and possibly enhance firms' valuations
Researchers from Bocconi University, Singapore Management University, and INSEAD published a new article in the Journal of Marketing that shows that disclosure of advertising spending significantly lowers investor and analyst uncertainty and allows them to better understand how a firm is achieving its financial performance. The study is authored by...
Despite insurtech pressures, tech spend by major insurers remains stable
Despite enduring a global pandemic that damaged earnings, and intense pressure from upstart insurtechs to modernize, technology spending by major insurance companies has surprisingly been stable for the last eight years. That was one finding in a sprawling look at technology trends in the industry by John Keddy, senior principal...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Salesforce aims for 25% operating margin in 2026 with more efficient spending
Salesforce revealed a goal for a higher adjusted operating margin in the 2026 fiscal year than its target for the the current fiscal year. The company said in May that it would be more careful with adding headcount, alongside other technology companies. Salesforce stock rose almost 3% in extended trading...
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
Aptar Expands Pharmaceutical Services; Announces Exclusive Collaboration Between Aptar Pharma and Fluidda
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company and leader in contract research and development services for orally inhaled and nasal drug products (OINDPs), today announced an exclusive collaboration with Fluidda, a leader in the field of Functional Respiratory Imaging. The companies will leverage their respective proprietary technology platforms to help accelerate U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for orally inhaled generic products (OIDPs) via the alternative bioequivalence pathway. Nanopharm was acquired by Aptar (NYSE: ATR) in 2019, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its services offerings and partner with pharmaceutical companies earlier in the drug development process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005107/en/ Photo: Aptar and Fluidda
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Weight Loss Dietary Supplements Market Analytical Outlook, Projection, And Forecast To 2030
Market.Biz has released a new research document on the Weight Loss Dietary Supplements market, which contains a bunch of answers with innovative solutions for current and upcoming business problems. Good exploitation of Weight Loss Dietary Supplements business analytics, that come from the results of an industry research dashboard. This exploration study is the go-to answer for Weight Loss Dietary Supplements industry experts, not surprisingly, It saves time, and gives new instinct and explanation about Weight Loss Dietary Supplements business which assists you with refining and clean showcasing and business technique. However it helps to build a powerful collection of marketing tools that give you an overview of the Weight Loss Dietary Supplements reports and metrics and helps you to monitor many metrics at once, so you can create, customize and share industry correlations.
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
AspenTech Named a Leader in Asset Performance Management by Independent Analyst Firm
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Asset Performance Management Solutions report. AspenTech’s asset performance management (APM) suite is acknowledged for its strengths in asset health monitoring and failure prediction, performance optimization, and asset lifecycle management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005085/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries
The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Head of IT for QMex’s quality management software developer BTS, Nadi Tanca commented, “Today, companies are working to build trust, and in an era where trust is the main currency in business, quality management has become a critical function for all companies.” “ Quality management software delivers competitive advantages”
2022 Cloud Data Security Survey Report by Flow Security dives into how CISOs today adapt to the increasing challenges in data security and the concerns they prioritize solving.
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Flow Security, a leading Data Security Posture Management solution that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data in application environments, has released the 2022 Cloud Data Security Survey Report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005123/en/ The 2022 Cloud Data Security Survey Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data
Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognises the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005062/en/ FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data (Graphic: Business Wire) To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their shipments, thereby enabling their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labour costs.
Crystal Group maximizes physical and data protections for military applications with new NVMe M.2 drive
HIAWATHA, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today the release of a ruggedized and tamper-proof NVMe M.2 drive validated across their portfolio of rugged, high-performance compute solutions for tactical edge applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005265/en/ The new NVMe M.2 drive integrates proprietary Crystal Group ruggedization techniques with the tamper-evident Seagate BarraCuda 515 SSD to meet DoD cybersecurity and environmental operating requirements in a single solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0