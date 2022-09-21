Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
getnews.info
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for remaining connections skyrocketed, apparently driven by fears that Russia’s borders could soon close or that Putin could later announce a broader call-up that might send many Russian men of fighting age to the war’s front lines. Tickets for the Moscow-Belgrade flights operated by Air Serbia, the only European carrier besides Turkish Airlines to maintain flights to Russia despite a European Union flight embargo, quickly sold out for the next several days. The price for flights from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai increased within minutes before jumping again, reaching as high as 9,200 euros ($9,119) for a one-way economy class fare. Putin’s decree stipulates that the amount of people called to active duty will be determined by the Defense Ministry. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience initially would be mobilized.
cgtlive.com
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
BBC
'You can't understate the care sector crisis'
Care providers say the sector is in 'crisis' due to soaring energy bills. It comes as the government announces a six-month price cap for all UK businesses. The National Care Association said the cost of living crisis was "really worrying" A care home provider that was facing energy...
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Wunderman Thompson’s Catalyst Academy
This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Today, applications for Wunderman Thompson’s (WT)...
TechCrunch
8 investors discuss what’s ahead for reproductive health startups in a post-Roe world
Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
Border queues build as people flee Russia to escape Putin’s call-up
Long lines of vehicles continue to form at Russia’s border crossings on the second day full day of Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation, with some men waiting over 24 hours as western leaders disagree over whether Europe should welcome those fleeing the call-up to fight in Ukraine. The Russian...
TechCrunch
Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups
Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
The Dow sheds 300 points and bond yields climb amid warnings about the global economy
From the Federal Reserve to the Bank of Japan, central banks made key rate adjustments this week that rattled markets.
POLITICO
Node country for Old Regulators
As the SEC moves to expand its oversight of blockchain networks, a new filing in a federal court in Texas has the crypto world on edge this week. Deep inside a complaint filed Monday in Texas’s Western District alleging an unregistered crypto securities offering, the agency argues that because the nodes running Ethereum’s blockchain network “are clustered more densely in the United States than in any other country” transactions over the network therefore “took place in the United States."
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Kale is an acquired taste, even in utero
Kale is a polarizing leafy green vegetable. Pixabay/PexelsWhen exposed to the leafy green, the fetus dramatically scowls.
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
Soccer-Son's late free kick earns South Korea draw with Costa Rica
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Son Heung-min's late free kick earned South Korea a 2-2 draw with fellow World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica in a friendly international in Goyang on Friday. The Tottenham Hotspur forward curled his 85th minute set piece past substitute goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira minutes after Esteban Alvarado had been sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchanges Binance and FTX Have Both Bid Roughly $50M for Voyager’s Assets: Report
Binance and FTX have made the top bids of roughly $50 million for the assets of insolvent crypto lender Voyager Digital, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. Neither offer has been accepted yet, according to the report. Binance’s current bid is slightly...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Chinese foreign minister at U.N. General Assembly
Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet on Friday with Chinese foreign minister Yang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in a meeting that's sure to include the issue of Taiwan.
SB Nation
PSG want Champions League games out of Europe. Seriously?
The Dark Forces of Football are back at it. Or should I leave it at The Super Powers of it? Oh, damn, just one sentence and I already mentioned the dreaded S-word. The plans were first reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic last Sunday night and they went under the European radar until early on Monday morning. That was the moment echoes started reverberating and you, undoubtedly and inevitably, found yourself looking at—let’s be honest—just another of those magnifying stories of grandiose plans describing all you need to know about UEFA’s latest dream.
UEFA・
MedicalXpress
Diabetes in pregnancy linked to heightened risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases
Women with a history of diabetes in pregnancy (gestational diabetes) are at substantially higher risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases—conditions that affect blood flow in the heart and brain—finds an analysis of the available evidence, published by The BMJ today. The increased risks relate to overall and specific...
