Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for remaining connections skyrocketed, apparently driven by fears that Russia’s borders could soon close or that Putin could later announce a broader call-up that might send many Russian men of fighting age to the war’s front lines. Tickets for the Moscow-Belgrade flights operated by Air Serbia, the only European carrier besides Turkish Airlines to maintain flights to Russia despite a European Union flight embargo, quickly sold out for the next several days. The price for flights from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai increased within minutes before jumping again, reaching as high as 9,200 euros ($9,119) for a one-way economy class fare. Putin’s decree stipulates that the amount of people called to active duty will be determined by the Defense Ministry. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience initially would be mobilized.
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA

Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
'You can't understate the care sector crisis'

C﻿are providers say the sector is in 'crisis' due to soaring energy bills. It comes as t﻿he government announces a six-month price cap for all UK businesses. The National Care Association said the cost of living crisis was "really worrying" A﻿ care home provider that was facing energy...
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Wunderman Thompson’s Catalyst Academy

This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Today, applications for Wunderman Thompson’s (WT)...
8 investors discuss what’s ahead for reproductive health startups in a post-Roe world

Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups

Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
Node country for Old Regulators

As the SEC moves to expand its oversight of blockchain networks, a new filing in a federal court in Texas has the crypto world on edge this week. Deep inside a complaint filed Monday in Texas’s Western District alleging an unregistered crypto securities offering, the agency argues that because the nodes running Ethereum’s blockchain network “are clustered more densely in the United States than in any other country” transactions over the network therefore “took place in the United States."
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism

In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort

IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
Soccer-Son's late free kick earns South Korea draw with Costa Rica

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Son Heung-min's late free kick earned South Korea a 2-2 draw with fellow World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica in a friendly international in Goyang on Friday. The Tottenham Hotspur forward curled his 85th minute set piece past substitute goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira minutes after Esteban Alvarado had been sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area.
PSG want Champions League games out of Europe. Seriously?

The Dark Forces of Football are back at it. Or should I leave it at The Super Powers of it? Oh, damn, just one sentence and I already mentioned the dreaded S-word. The plans were first reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic last Sunday night and they went under the European radar until early on Monday morning. That was the moment echoes started reverberating and you, undoubtedly and inevitably, found yourself looking at—let’s be honest—just another of those magnifying stories of grandiose plans describing all you need to know about UEFA’s latest dream.
