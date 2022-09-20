Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

Read full article on original website
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
solarpowerworldonline.com
LONGi’s new 54-cell module is 415 W and less than 50 lbs
LONGi will launch a new solar module for the U.S. residential and commercial markets today at the RE+ show. The new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module, based on the M10/182-mm-monocrystaline wafer, will be available in early 2023, first as a monofacial module and then as a bifacial module. This new 54-cell module is based on the same technology used in the company’s large-format utility-scale 72-cell modules.
UK businesses given six-month emergency energy price cap
Government support includes measure reducing price paid for gas and electricity from 1 October
Liz Truss, a former big oil economist, has a big plan to save consumers this winter that doesn’t hang energy firms with the bill
Liz Truss's government has announced measures to stop businesses’ energy bills rising drastically. British businesses are “breathing a sigh of relief” after the government announced a long-awaited scheme to help companies with spiraling energy costs—but many are warning the measures do not go far enough. Newly...
Nature.com
Strain-regulated Gibbs free energy enables reversible redox chemistry of chalcogenides for sodium ion batteries
Manipulating the reversible redox chemistry of transition metal dichalcogenides for energy storage often faces great challenges as it is difficult to regulate the discharged products directly. Herein we report that tensile-strained MoSe2 (TS-MoSe2) can act as a host to transfer its strain to corresponding discharged product Mo, thus contributing to the regulation of Gibbs free energy change (Î”G) and enabling a reversible sodium storage mechanism. The inherited strain results in lattice distortion of Mo, which adjusts the d-band center upshifted closer to the Fermi level to enhance the adsorbability of Na2Se, thereby leading to a decreased Î”G of the redox chemistry between Mo/Na2Se and MoSe2. Ex situ and in situ experiments revealed that, unlike the unstrained MoSe2, TS-MoSe2 shows a highly reversible sodium storage, along with an evidently improved reaction kinetics. This work sheds light on the study on electrochemical energy storage mechanism of other electrode materials.
Nature.com
Resolving molecular diffusion and aggregation of antibody proteins with megahertz X-ray free-electron laser pulses
X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs) with megahertz repetition rate can provide novel insights into structural dynamics of biological macromolecule solutions. However, very high dose rates can lead to beam-induced dynamics and structural changes due to radiation damage. Here, we probe the dynamics of dense antibody protein (Ig-PEG) solutions using megahertz X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy (MHz-XPCS) at the European XFEL. By varying the total dose and dose rate, we identify a regime for measuring the motion of proteins in their first coordination shell, quantify XFEL-induced effects such as driven motion, and map out the extent of agglomeration dynamics. The results indicate that for average dose rates below 1.06Â kGy"‰Î¼sâˆ’1 in a time window up to 10"‰Î¼s, it is possible to capture the protein dynamics before the onset of beam induced aggregation. We refer to this approach as correlation before aggregation and demonstrate that MHz-XPCS bridges an important spatio-temporal gap in measurement techniques for biological samples.
T2 Biosystems Stock Jumps On Distribution Pact In Baltic Countries
T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO executed a territory-exclusive distribution agreement in the Baltic Region, including Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Under the terms of the agreement, T2 Biosystems will sell T2Dx Instruments, along with T2Bacteria, T2Candida, and T2Resistance Panels, through the distributor. The execution of this exclusive distribution agreement further expands T2...
Nature.com
High-throughput design of functional-engineered MXene transistors with low-resistive contacts
Two-dimensional material-based transistors are being extensively investigated for CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) technology extension; nevertheless, downscaling appears to be challenging owing to high metal-semiconductor contact resistance. Here, we propose a functional group-engineered monolayer transistor architecture that takes advantage of MXenes' natural material chemistry to offer low-resistive contacts. We design an automated, high-throughput computational pipeline that first performs hybrid density functional theory-based calculations to find 16 sets of complementary transistor configurations by screening more than 23,000 materials from an MXene database and then conducts self-consistent quantum transport calculations to simulate their current-voltage characteristics for channel lengths ranging from 10"‰nm to 3"‰nm. Performance of these devices has been found to meet the requirements of the international roadmap for devices and systems (IRDS) for several benchmark metrics (on current, power dissipation, delay, and subthreshold swing). The proposed balanced-mode, functional-engineered MXene transistors may lead to a realistic solution for the sub-decananometer technology scaling by enabling doping-free intrinsically low contact resistance.
CNBC
FedEx hikes package rates, details cost cutting as demand weakens globally
The company said that its Express, Ground and Home Delivery rates will increase by an average of 6.9%. For its fiscal 2023, the company expects total cost savings of $2.2 billion to $2.27 billion. Last week, the company's stock sank after it posted preliminary revenue and earnings that fell short...
Phys.org
Developing fluoroalkyl carbonates to make pharmaceutical and chemical industries cleaner and safer
Phosgene is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical intermediates among others. However, its high toxicity has led to demand for safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. In collaboration with AGC Incorporated, researchers at Kobe University's Graduate School of Science (Associate Professor TSUDA Akihiko and Associate Professor EDA...
geekwire.com
Amazon is using ultra-low carbon fuels to curb climate impact of deliveries
Amazon today announced a deal with low-carbon fuel manufacturer Infinium to purchase some of its “electrofuel” to power delivery trucks beginning next year. The partnership is another step in the tech giant’s path to curbing its rising carbon emissions. Infinium will provide enough diesel substitute to fuel...
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Aptar Expands Pharmaceutical Services; Announces Exclusive Collaboration Between Aptar Pharma and Fluidda
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company and leader in contract research and development services for orally inhaled and nasal drug products (OINDPs), today announced an exclusive collaboration with Fluidda, a leader in the field of Functional Respiratory Imaging. The companies will leverage their respective proprietary technology platforms to help accelerate U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for orally inhaled generic products (OIDPs) via the alternative bioequivalence pathway. Nanopharm was acquired by Aptar (NYSE: ATR) in 2019, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its services offerings and partner with pharmaceutical companies earlier in the drug development process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005107/en/ Photo: Aptar and Fluidda
Q&A from ‘How Flexible Shafts Solve Power Transmission Problems’ Webinar
During the “How Flexible Shafts Solve Power Transmission Problems” live event on August 25, 2022, Jason LaFollette and Kevin Hause discussed the benefits of flexible shafts. These benefits include:. Nearly eliminate the need for precise alignment between driving and driven shafts. Enhance the absorption and isolation of vibration.
CARS・
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features...
Nature.com
Interaction with a reactive partner improves learning in contrast to passive guidance
Many tasks such as physical rehabilitation, vehicle co-piloting or surgical training, rely on physical assistance from a partner. While this assistance may be provided by a robotic interface, how to implement the necessary haptic support to help improve performance without impeding learning is unclear. In this paper, we study the influence of haptic interaction on the performance and learning of a shared tracking task. We compare in a tracking task the interaction with a human partner, the trajectory guidance traditionally used in training robots, and a robot partner yielding human-like interaction. While trajectory guidance resulted in the best performance during training, it dramatically reduced error variability and hindered learning. In contrast, the reactive human and robot partners did not impede the adaptation and allowed the subjects to learn without modifying their movement patterns. Moreover, interaction with a human partner was the only condition that demonstrated an improvement in retention and transfer learning compared to a subject training alone. These results reveal distinctly different learning behaviour in training with a human compared to trajectory guidance, and similar learning between the robotic partner and human partner. Therefore, for movement assistance and learning, algorithms that react to the user's motion and change their behaviour accordingly are better suited.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Mango Power to display energy storage systems at RE+
Energy storage company Mango Power, which uses CATL lithium-iron phosphorous battery cells, will showcase its Mango Power E and Mango Power M series systems at the RE+ show. The Mango Power E is a 3.5-kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6 kW) and supports 240-V split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances. Mango Power has incorporated four charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E suitable for RV and EV ports.
Benzinga
CUTRA Co., Ltd. Launches High Performing Ultrasonic Cutter "CtrlAX"
CUTRA Co., Ltd., a fast-growing manufacturing company specializing in high technology launches CtrlAX, an innovative ultrasonic cutter for delicate cuts. Incheon, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - CUTRA Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce its launch of the newly-developed product "CtrlAX" which has since drawn the attention of investors around the world. CtrlAX is a compact ultrasonic cutter that vibrates 40,000 times per second while having features to lower the coefficient of the material friction with ultrasonic energy for easy and delicate cutting. It is commonly suitable for materials such as plastics for efficient post-processing, leather, rubber, PVC foam board, and so on.
Benzinga
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores.
Smartsheet ENGAGE Showcases Platform Innovation that Helps Teams Adapt, Scale and Amplify Their Work
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today revealed new product innovation and customer achievements during ENGAGE, its annual customer conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005572/en/ At ENGAGE 2022, Smartsheet announced new product innovation so teams can adapt quickly, work together effectively, and scale confidently. (Graphic: Business Wire)
