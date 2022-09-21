Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Smart Medical Devices Market Is Accelerated With A CAGR Of 7.5% Over The Forecast Period Due To Increasing Awareness Regarding Health And Fitness In Medical Device Industry
Global Smart Medical Devices Market is valued at USD 50.32 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 83.48 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, rising number of technological advancements in this field, and growing geriatric population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Smart Medical Devices Market.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Training Services Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Dog Training Services Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Dog Training Services Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
PETS・
Benzinga
Energy Management System Market Global Size 2022-2027, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast Analysis
IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Energy Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds the global energy management system market size reached US$ 41.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027.
Benzinga
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec
Adapsyn Bioscience Inc, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO. Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects. The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine...
Benzinga
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
International Business Times
Potion's Founder, Kanad Bahalkar, Is Using Artificial Intelligence To Change The Way Sales Are Made
Over the last few years, the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning spaces have seen impressive advances. Everything from how buyers purchase something to advancements in the healthcare field can be linked to the progress in this arena. For Kanad Bahalkar, who has worked on many different AI and ML projects in his career, it was time to make an advancement of his own. His pursuit of future technologies led him to develop Potion, a personalized bulk video tool that streamlines and simplifies the lives of sales teams across many industries.
Benzinga
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores.
HeiQ Launches Biobased Allergen Tech for Home Textiles
HeiQ has introduced a 100 percent biobased proprietary textile technology called HeiQ Allergen Tech, which aims to help people who suffer from allergies. The technology reduces inanimate allergens like house dust mite matter, and pet allergens, and can be added in the finishing stage of the manufacturing process of textiles for bedding and furniture. HeiQ noted that allergies are one of the most prevalent health problems in the world, estimated to affect about 40 percent of the global population, citing an article in the International Archives of Allergy and Immunology. Building upon its tested and proven Synbio ingredient, the new textile finish...
architizer.com
CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park
West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Catena Solutions to Help Companies Build More Resilient Supply Chains
Catena Solutions launched to help companies build more resilient supply chains and create value from transformative projects. “Catena Solutions was born out of a desire to help companies solve their supply chain problems through transformative projects,” says Rich Diaz, CEO and president of Catena Solutions. “We know that supply chain disruption can derail a company’s growth plans, which is why we are dedicated to helping clients meet their goals, whether that’s related to people, productivity demands, green initiatives and more.”
globalspec.com
Web portal propels SMR development
In 2021, the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched the Platform on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and their Applications to provide support for countries looking to accelerate SMR deployment. The platform offers information and expertise on all aspects of SMR development, deployment, licensing and oversight. Prospective developers of SMRs...
technologynetworks.com
The Harley Street Medical Area (HSMA) Healthcare Conference Unites World-Leading Institutions To Discuss the Future of Life Science Innovation in London
Harley Street Medical Area Healthcare Conference taking place on Wednesday 19th October 2022 is bringing together an impressive panel of speakers from some of London’s world-leading institutions to discuss global trends in the life sciences sector, and how the city is driving and responding to those trends. This one-day...
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Koch Modular Process Systems to Discuss Optimal Mixing in Agitated Extraction Columns at ISEC 2022
PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Koch Modular Process Systems, LLC (Koch Modular), a market-leading provider of engineered and fabricated modular reaction and mass transfer systems, will showcase its industry leadership and innovation at the International Solvent Extraction Conference (ISEC) at the Chalmers University of Technology in Göteborg, Sweden, September 26-30, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005106/en/ Don Glatz, Koch Modular Extraction Technology Manager (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
Benzinga
Malaysian Genomics Grows Presence in Thailand
Group is collaborating with Thai partners to supply its products and services. PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Sept 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad MGRC 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, is pleased to announce today a series of collaborations to grow its customer base in Thailand as well as exploring opportunities for research and development (R&D) of new products and services.
Maxwell Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Three Senior Executives
Maxwell Biosciences (“Maxwell”), a preclinical drug platform company focused on the development of synthetic compounds that mimic biomolecules known as biomimetic therapeutics, today announced the appointments of three senior executives: Tony Verco, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer; Beth Burnside, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) Strategy; and Donald Treacy, Jr., PhD, as Senior Vice President, Development Operations. The appointments further strengthen Maxwell’s management team, bringing industry-leading leadership to support the company’s clinical R&D strategy and operations.
Comments / 0