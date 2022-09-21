Over the last few years, the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning spaces have seen impressive advances. Everything from how buyers purchase something to advancements in the healthcare field can be linked to the progress in this arena. For Kanad Bahalkar, who has worked on many different AI and ML projects in his career, it was time to make an advancement of his own. His pursuit of future technologies led him to develop Potion, a personalized bulk video tool that streamlines and simplifies the lives of sales teams across many industries.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 HOUR AGO