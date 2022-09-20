ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Dog Training Services Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030

Global Dog Training Services Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Dog Training Services Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
PETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
CONSTRUCTION
The Associated Press

FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data

Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognises the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005062/en/ FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data (Graphic: Business Wire) To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their shipments, thereby enabling their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labour costs.
INDUSTRY
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Related Insurance Market May See Big Move | Allianz SE, IHI-Bupa, William Russell

Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT

FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai

RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Confidence in Addressing Security Challenges of Hybrid Work Improving Among Businesses, Finds Thales

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- With the past two years resulting in a permanently altered working environment, changes in security were both necessary and notable. Controlling access to applications, data, and systems is an increasingly important aspect of securing any environment and protecting it against both internal and external threats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005005/en/ ©Thales
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users

MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: WeFix wins Best Repair Service

WeFix has been named Best Repair Service at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With sustainability becoming a concern for more and more people, the market for repair services has been growing steadily in recent years. Even the most tech-savvy customer can require help when needing a...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps

Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?

Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries

The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Head of IT for QMex’s quality management software developer BTS, Nadi Tanca commented, “Today, companies are working to build trust, and in an era where trust is the main currency in business, quality management has become a critical function for all companies.” “ Quality management software delivers competitive advantages”
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Nova Labs Strikes Deal T-Mobile to Launch 'World’s First' Crypto-powered Mobile Service

Nova Labs announced that the company executed an exclusive multi-year agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader. The announcement comes as Nova Labs plans to launch Helium Mobile, the world’s first crypto-powered mobile service that will enable subscribers to earn crypto rewards for using the network while saving money. This industry-first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) collaboration with T-Mobile enables users of Helium Mobile to access both the local Helium 5G network created by the people, as well as the T-Mobile 5G network.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has collaborated with CAC Corporation (CAC) to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system. The existing unmanned convenience store, “Ministop Pocket,” within CAC’s headquarters, now utilizes facial recognition in their Point of Sale (POS) terminal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005142/en/ CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store (Photo: Business Wire)
CELL PHONES

