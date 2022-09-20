Read full article on original website
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth
I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics. As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’...
Dog Training Services Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Dog Training Services Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Dog Training Services Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data
Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognises the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005062/en/ FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data (Graphic: Business Wire) To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their shipments, thereby enabling their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labour costs.
Health Related Insurance Market May See Big Move | Allianz SE, IHI-Bupa, William Russell
Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT
FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai
RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
Confidence in Addressing Security Challenges of Hybrid Work Improving Among Businesses, Finds Thales
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- With the past two years resulting in a permanently altered working environment, changes in security were both necessary and notable. Controlling access to applications, data, and systems is an increasingly important aspect of securing any environment and protecting it against both internal and external threats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005005/en/ ©Thales
The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users
MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: WeFix wins Best Repair Service
WeFix has been named Best Repair Service at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With sustainability becoming a concern for more and more people, the market for repair services has been growing steadily in recent years. Even the most tech-savvy customer can require help when needing a...
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries
The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Head of IT for QMex’s quality management software developer BTS, Nadi Tanca commented, “Today, companies are working to build trust, and in an era where trust is the main currency in business, quality management has become a critical function for all companies.” “ Quality management software delivers competitive advantages”
Nova Labs Strikes Deal T-Mobile to Launch 'World’s First' Crypto-powered Mobile Service
Nova Labs announced that the company executed an exclusive multi-year agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader. The announcement comes as Nova Labs plans to launch Helium Mobile, the world’s first crypto-powered mobile service that will enable subscribers to earn crypto rewards for using the network while saving money. This industry-first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) collaboration with T-Mobile enables users of Helium Mobile to access both the local Helium 5G network created by the people, as well as the T-Mobile 5G network.
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has collaborated with CAC Corporation (CAC) to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system. The existing unmanned convenience store, “Ministop Pocket,” within CAC’s headquarters, now utilizes facial recognition in their Point of Sale (POS) terminal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005142/en/ CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store (Photo: Business Wire)
