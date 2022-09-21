Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Aloe Vera Gel Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027
Aloe Vera Gel Market size is estimated to reach $621.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Aloe vera gel has been used by mankind in various forms for multiple purposes. The Aloe Vera Gel Market size is...
Benzinga
Antithrombin Market worth $5.7 Billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 8% – IndustryARC
Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rising smoking trends among teenagers are factors set to drive the growth of the Antithrombin Market for the period 2022-2027. Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3...
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Paul Faris Joins DNA Genetics
DNA Genetics is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Faris to its technical services team. Faris joined the company in early-August and adds a wealth of production experiences to DNA Genetics. Throughout his career, which expands over three decades, Faris has worked in numerous capacities within the pork industry, from farm management and logistics to sales.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec
Adapsyn Bioscience Inc, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO. Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects. The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine...
Nature.com
Sustainable production of hydrogen with high purity from methanol and water at low temperatures
Carbon neutrality initiative has stimulated the development of the sustainable methodologies for hydrogen generation and safe storage. Aqueous-phase reforming methanol and H2O (APRM) has attracted the particular interests for their high gravimetric density and easy availability. Thus, to efficiently release hydrogen and significantly suppress CO generation at low temperatures without any additives is the sustainable pursuit of APRM. Herein, we demonstrate that the dual-active sites of Pt single-atoms and frustrated Lewis pairs (FLPs) on porous nanorods of CeO2 enable the efficient additive-free H2 generation with a low CO (0.027%) through APRM at 120"‰Â°C. Mechanism investigations illustrate that the Pt single-atoms and Lewis acidic sites cooperatively promote the activation of methanol. With the help of a spontaneous water dissociation on FLPs, Pt single-atoms exhibit a significantly improved reforming of *CO to promote H2 production and suppress CO generation. This finding provides a promising path towards the flexible hydrogen utilizations.
Nature.com
Cell region fingerprints enable highly precise single-cell tracking and lineage reconstruction
Experimental studies of cell growth, inheritance and their associated processes by microscopy require accurate single-cell observations of sufficient duration to reconstruct the genealogy. However, cell tracking-assigning identical cells on consecutive images to a track-is often challenging, resulting in laborious manual verification. Here, we propose fingerprints to identify problematic assignments rapidly. A fingerprint distance compares the structural information contained in the low frequencies of a Fourier transform to measure the similarity between cells in two consecutive images. We show that fingerprints are broadly applicable across cell types and image modalities, provided the image has sufficient structural information. Our tracker (TracX) uses fingerprints to reject unlikely assignments, thereby increasing tracking performance on published and newly generated long-term data sets. For Saccharomyces cerevisiae, we propose a comprehensive model for cell size control at the single-cell and population level centered on the Whi5 regulator, demonstrating how precise tracking can help uncover previously undescribed single-cell biology.
Nature.com
Resolving molecular diffusion and aggregation of antibody proteins with megahertz X-ray free-electron laser pulses
X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs) with megahertz repetition rate can provide novel insights into structural dynamics of biological macromolecule solutions. However, very high dose rates can lead to beam-induced dynamics and structural changes due to radiation damage. Here, we probe the dynamics of dense antibody protein (Ig-PEG) solutions using megahertz X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy (MHz-XPCS) at the European XFEL. By varying the total dose and dose rate, we identify a regime for measuring the motion of proteins in their first coordination shell, quantify XFEL-induced effects such as driven motion, and map out the extent of agglomeration dynamics. The results indicate that for average dose rates below 1.06Â kGy"‰Î¼sâˆ’1 in a time window up to 10"‰Î¼s, it is possible to capture the protein dynamics before the onset of beam induced aggregation. We refer to this approach as correlation before aggregation and demonstrate that MHz-XPCS bridges an important spatio-temporal gap in measurement techniques for biological samples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Development of artificial intelligence for automated measurement of cervical lordosis on lateral radiographs
Cervical sagittal alignment is an essential parameter for the evaluation of spine disorders. Manual measurement is time-consuming and burdensome to measurers. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of convolutional neural networks has begun to be used to measure x-rays. This study aimed to develop AI for automated measurement of lordosis on lateral cervical x-rays. We included 4546 cervical x-rays from 1674 patients. For all x-rays, the caudal endplates of C2 and C7 were labeled based on consensus among well-experienced spine surgeons, the data for which were used as ground truth. This ground truth was split into training data and test data, and the AI model learned the training data. The absolute error of the AI measurements relative to the ground truth for 4546 x-rays was determined by fivefold cross-validation. Additionally, the absolute error of AI measurements was compared with the error of other 2 surgeons' measurements on 415 radiographs of 168 randomly selected patients. In fivefold cross-validation, the absolute error of the AI model was 3.3Â° in the average and 2.2Â° in the median. For comparison of other surgeons, the mean absolute error for measurement of 168 patients was 3.1Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for the AI model, 3.9Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for Surgeon 1, and 3.8Â°"‰Â±"‰4.7Â° for Surgeon 2. The AI model had a significantly smaller error than Surgeon 1 and Surgeon 2 (P"‰="‰0.002 and 0.036). This algorithm is available at (https://ykszk.github.io/c2c7demo/). The AI model measured cervical spine alignment with better accuracy than surgeons. AI can assist in routine medical care and can be helpful in research that measures large numbers of images. However, because of the large errors in rare cases such as highly deformed ones, AI may, in principle, be limited to assisting humans.
Exclusive-Brazil govt admits to problems with coffee crop views, plans revision
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government admitted that its estimates for coffee crops over recent years have problems and need improvements to better reflect the reality, since the numbers for production have been smaller than the sum of local consumption plus exports.
BoE needs to hike rates next week to calm markets - Deutsche Bank analyst
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's central bank needs to make a big inter-meeting interest rate hike as early as next week to calm markets and restore credibility, a Deutsche Bank analyst said on Friday.
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Developing fluoroalkyl carbonates to make pharmaceutical and chemical industries cleaner and safer
Phosgene is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical intermediates among others. However, its high toxicity has led to demand for safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. In collaboration with AGC Incorporated, researchers at Kobe University's Graduate School of Science (Associate Professor TSUDA Akihiko and Associate Professor EDA...
Nature.com
Energy- and atom-efficient chemical synthesis with endergonic photocatalysis
Endergonic photocatalysis is the use of light to perform catalytic reactions that are thermodynamically unfavourable. While photocatalysis has become a powerful tool in facilitating chemical transformations, the light-energy efficiency of these processes has not gathered much attention. Exergonic photocatalysis does not take full advantage of the light energy input, producing low-energy products and heat, whereas endergonic photocatalysis incorporates a portion of the photon energy into the reaction, yielding products that are higher in free energy than the reactants. Such processes can enable catalytic, atom-economic syntheses of reactive compounds from bench-stable materials. With respect to environmental friendliness and carbon neutrality, endergonic photocatalysis is also of interest to large-scale industrial manufacturing, where better energy efficiency, less waste and value addition are highly sought. We therefore assess here the thermochemistry of several classes of reported photocatalytic transformations to showcase current advances in endergonic photocatalysis and point to their industrial potential.
Q&A from ‘How Flexible Shafts Solve Power Transmission Problems’ Webinar
During the “How Flexible Shafts Solve Power Transmission Problems” live event on August 25, 2022, Jason LaFollette and Kevin Hause discussed the benefits of flexible shafts. These benefits include:. Nearly eliminate the need for precise alignment between driving and driven shafts. Enhance the absorption and isolation of vibration.
CARS・
Nature.com
Chemigenetic indicators based on synthetic chelators and green fluorescent protein
Molecular fluorescent indicators are versatile tools for dynamic imaging of biological systems. We now report a class of indicators that are based on the chemigenetic combination of a synthetic ion-recognition motif and a protein-based fluorophore. Specifically, we have developed a calcium ion (Ca2+) indicator that is based on genetic insertion of circularly permuted green fluorescent protein into HaloTag protein self-labeled with a ligand containing the Ca2+ chelator 1,2-bis(2-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N"²,N"²-tetraacetic acid. We have demonstrated the versatility of this design by also developing a sodium ion (Na+) indicator using a crown-ether-containing ligand. This approach affords bright and sensitive ion indicators that can be applicable to cell imaging. This design can enable the development of chemigenetic indicators with ion or molecular specificities that have not been realized with fully protein-based indicators.
Nature.com
Injectable nanoporous microgels generate vascularized constructs and support bone regeneration in critical-sized defects
Large and aberrant bone fractures require ossification and concomitant vascularization for proper healing. Evidence indicates that osteogenesis and vessel growth are coupled in bone fractures. Although the synergistic role of endothelial cells has been recognized, vascularizing large bone grafts remains a challenge and has apprehended the clinical translation of engineered bone constructs. Here, we describe a facile method to fabricate vascularized constructs using chitosan and gelatin-based microgels that promote osteogenesis of human mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) while supporting endothelial sprouting and network formation. The microgels are enzymatically degradable and had a high hydration rate with a volume swelling ratio of"‰~"‰493% and a polymer density of"‰~"‰431Â mg/cm3, which is comparable to that of native skeletal tissues. AFM indentation of the surface showed an average Young's modulus of 189Â kPa, falling in a range that is conducive to both osteogenesis and vasculogenesis. The osteogenic microgel containing chitosan, gelatin, and hydroxyapatite, mimicking the bone matrix, supported robust attachment, proliferation, and differentiation of MSC. On the other hand, the vasculogenic microgels containing only gelatin, enriched endothelial phenotype and enabled vascular networks formation when embedded in 3D matrices. Combining the two types of microgels created a hybrid construct that sustained the functions of both osteogenic and vasculogenic microgels and enhanced one another. Using a murine model, we also show that the osteogenic microgels regenerate bone in a critical-sized defect with"‰>"‰95% defect closure by week 12. These multifunctional microgels can be administered minimally invasively and can conformally fill large bone defects. This work lays the foundation to establish principles of designing multiphasic scaffolds with tissue-specific biophysical and biochemical properties for regenerating vascularized and interfacial tissues.
Nature.com
Nanoparticle-modified microrobots for in vivo antibiotic delivery to treat acute bacterial pneumonia
Bioinspired microrobots capable of actively moving in biological fluids have attracted considerable attention for biomedical applications because of their unique dynamic features that are otherwise difficult to achieve by their static counterparts. Here we use click chemistry to attach antibiotic-loaded neutrophil membrane-coated polymeric nanoparticles to natural microalgae, thus creating hybrid microrobots for the active delivery of antibiotics in the lungs in vivo. The microrobots show fast speed (>110"‰Âµm"‰sâˆ’1) in simulated lung fluid and uniform distribution into deep lung tissues, low clearance by alveolar macrophages and superb tissue retention time (>2"‰days) after intratracheal administration to test animals. In a mouse model of acute Pseudomonas aeruginosa pneumonia, the microrobots effectively reduce bacterial burden and substantially lessen animal mortality, with negligible toxicity. Overall, these findings highlight the attractive functions of algae"“nanoparticle hybrid microrobots for the active in vivo delivery of therapeutics to the lungs in intensive care unit settings.
BioMed Central
Genomics can help us better understand and address threats to schistosomiasis control
Credit: Alaa. Source: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Couple_of_Schistosoma_mansoni.jpg. Genomic surveillance is commonly used to track viral and bacterial pathogens, such as identifying new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and linking outbreaks of food-borne disease back to particular products and geographic areas. Similar tools can accelerate progress towards the elimination of endemic neglected tropical diseases like schistosomiasis but have historically been harder to develop and use for such multicellular parasites. Parasites have larger genomes and more complex life cycles than viruses and bacteria, making it more technically challenging and expensive to sequence and analyze their DNA at scale. But recent advances in sequencing technologies have made whole genome sequencing increasingly affordable for population-based studies of schistosomes and other complex parasites. These advances create new opportunities to address key threats to schistosomiasis control and tailor interventions to local contexts.
HeiQ Launches Biobased Allergen Tech for Home Textiles
HeiQ has introduced a 100 percent biobased proprietary textile technology called HeiQ Allergen Tech, which aims to help people who suffer from allergies. The technology reduces inanimate allergens like house dust mite matter, and pet allergens, and can be added in the finishing stage of the manufacturing process of textiles for bedding and furniture. HeiQ noted that allergies are one of the most prevalent health problems in the world, estimated to affect about 40 percent of the global population, citing an article in the International Archives of Allergy and Immunology. Building upon its tested and proven Synbio ingredient, the new textile finish...
Comments / 0