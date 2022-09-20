Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Value Is Estimated to Reach USD 2.3 Bn by 2028, With 8.4% CAGR – Credence Research

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 – IndustryARC
Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to increasing research and development activities and innovations which is strengthening the automotive industry worldwide. Similarly, with a huge capital investment in automotive technology, several manufacturers are focusing on light weight vehicles to decrease the fuel consumption and low emission.
Health Related Insurance Market May See Big Move | Allianz SE, IHI-Bupa, William Russell
Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Benzinga
Polyamide Hma market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 – IndustryARC
Polyamide Hma market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. Polyamide Hma market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. The adhesives provide good adhesion to substrates like metal, paper, rubber, plastic, wood, ceramics, fabric and leather. Hence, due to high adhesive properties, polyamide Hma is used in various sectors like automotive, paper, textile, wood and electronics. Factors like growing automotive production, increase in production of packaging grade and high demand for textile items are driving the growth of polyamide Hma market. However, availability of substitutes like polyurethane hot melt adhesives and ethyl vinyl acetate can limit the usage of polyamide Hma in bonding applications. This can hamper the growth of global polyamide Hma industry.
Benzinga
Energy Management System Market Global Size 2022-2027, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast Analysis
IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Energy Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds the global energy management system market size reached US$ 41.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sovereign bond yields not yet reached a summit - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The latest turmoil in major sovereign debt markets is far from over as bond strategists in a Reuters poll expected yields to stay elevated well into next year, with risks firmly skewed towards their moving higher than currently predicted.
U.S. delivers over 25 million COVID boosters; Moderna's shot in limited supply
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States government has sent out over 25 million of the updated COVID-19 booster shots, mostly from Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE), as production of the Moderna (MRNA.O) shot continues to ramp up, a federal health agency said on Tuesday.
CNBC
FedEx hikes package rates, details cost cutting as demand weakens globally
The company said that its Express, Ground and Home Delivery rates will increase by an average of 6.9%. For its fiscal 2023, the company expects total cost savings of $2.2 billion to $2.27 billion. Last week, the company's stock sank after it posted preliminary revenue and earnings that fell short...
Benzinga
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
getnews.info
Announcing The WB Trading Scholarship For 2022-2023
Manchester, UK – September 22, 2022 – WB Trading is pleased to announce the WB Trading Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The WB Trading Scholarship is a $1,000 award given to a deserving student who plans to pursue a career in trading. To apply for the WB...
geekwire.com
Amazon is using ultra-low carbon fuels to curb climate impact of deliveries
Amazon today announced a deal with low-carbon fuel manufacturer Infinium to purchase some of its “electrofuel” to power delivery trucks beginning next year. The partnership is another step in the tech giant’s path to curbing its rising carbon emissions. Infinium will provide enough diesel substitute to fuel...
AI Training Dataset Market Study 2022-2030
Cogito Tech LLC is a data labeling firm/ company that focuses on AI training data, semantic segmentation image annotation, content moderation for AI and machine learning applications.
RideApart
Hero MotoCorp Is Finally Launching Vida Electric Scooter In October 2022
Hero MotoCorp, one of India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturers, will finally enter the electric mobility industry in 2022. On October 7, 2022, the company's new EV subsidiary, Vida, will introduce the world's first electric scooter in India. Hero MotoCorp first planned to introduce its e-scooter in March 2022, but supply chain concerns forced the company to push the date further back.
MedicalXpress
Six lessons from South Korea's successful COVID-19 vaccine roll out
South Korea had administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses per 100 people than other developed countries by the end of March 2022. A new article published in OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology presents six pivotal lessons learned from South Korea's whole-of-government approach to successful COVID-19 vaccine roll out. "The COVID-19...
South Korean president urges shared technology, innovation
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the need for wealthy nations to share their advanced technologies and innovations with developing countries, particularly when it comes to closing the education gap and fighting infectious diseases. “In the era of digital sophistication, one of the most urgent tasks for the global community and the U.N. is promoting global cooperation to narrow the digital divide which exacerbates polarization between nations,” Yoon told leaders gathered in New York Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly. Yoon said his country will continue to widely share its advanced digital technology and data, “and spare no effort in providing support and in investing in education.” He also noted that South Korea has helped accelerate research and development for COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines by pledging $300 million toward the ACT-A, a global initiative that pools together resources from governments, health organizations, scientists, businesses and philanthropists to counteract the pandemic. At the same time, the country is increasing its contribution to the Global Fund to fight against infectious diseases including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
Benzinga
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
POLITICO
Node country for Old Regulators
As the SEC moves to expand its oversight of blockchain networks, a new filing in a federal court in Texas has the crypto world on edge this week. Deep inside a complaint filed Monday in Texas’s Western District alleging an unregistered crypto securities offering, the agency argues that because the nodes running Ethereum’s blockchain network “are clustered more densely in the United States than in any other country” transactions over the network therefore “took place in the United States."
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
