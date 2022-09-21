Read full article on original website
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Training Services Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Dog Training Services Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Dog Training Services Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
PETS・
The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users
MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
Supply chain management in Africa needs a rethink – COVID changed everything, or did it?
COVID-19 has laid bare the vulnerability of the supply chain model that has dominated the way African firms have organised their production. In this model firms rely on multiple suppliers, many of whom are located far away (mostly in China). With goods stuck at factories and ports around the world...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
Despite insurtech pressures, tech spend by major insurers remains stable
Despite enduring a global pandemic that damaged earnings, and intense pressure from upstart insurtechs to modernize, technology spending by major insurance companies has surprisingly been stable for the last eight years. That was one finding in a sprawling look at technology trends in the industry by John Keddy, senior principal...
Digital Payment Service: Meeting The Expectations Of Companies
We are beginning to witness a mirror of the exact digital change that has affected consumer payments in today's world of business payments. Technological advancements have brought about this transition.
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
bestnewsmonitoring.com
HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
Health Related Insurance Market May See Big Move | Allianz SE, IHI-Bupa, William Russell
Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
thefastmode.com
RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai
RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
Agriculture Online
Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness to incentivize regenerative ag practices
Bayer has announced a regenerative farming collaboration with Perdue AgriBusiness aimed at large-scale carbon emission reductions and creating a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness are creating opportunities to help support farmers on their regenerative...
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries
The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Head of IT for QMex’s quality management software developer BTS, Nadi Tanca commented, “Today, companies are working to build trust, and in an era where trust is the main currency in business, quality management has become a critical function for all companies.” “ Quality management software delivers competitive advantages”
Astera Labs unveils new Vancouver location to further expand its leadership in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI & ML infrastructure
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced the grand opening of Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and state-of-the-art lab to support the company’s development of cutting-edge interconnect technologies for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning architectures. The new location will tap into the region’s rich technology talent base to drive product development, customer support and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005245/en/ Astera Labs executives host Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Burnaby Board of Trade CEO Paul Holden for its new design center and state-of-the-art lab ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Kush Saxena, Mayor Mike Hurley, Sanjay Gajendra, Paul Holden, James Wang, Mike Hillman, Dave Nelson, Sanjay Charagulla. (Photo: Business Wire)
