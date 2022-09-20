Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Aloe Vera Gel Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027
Aloe Vera Gel Market size is estimated to reach $621.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Aloe vera gel has been used by mankind in various forms for multiple purposes. The Aloe Vera Gel Market size is...
Benzinga
Antithrombin Market worth $5.7 Billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 8% – IndustryARC
Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rising smoking trends among teenagers are factors set to drive the growth of the Antithrombin Market for the period 2022-2027. Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
maritime-executive.com
WasteFuel Technology Converts Municipal Solid Waste to E-Methanol Fuel
With the shipping industry moving toward the broader adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel supply and sourcing concerns remain. California-based start-up WateFuel, which counts Maersk and NetJets among its investors, has developed a new technology module for converting municipal solid waste into low-carbon fuels. According to the company, the technology can be built efficiently where waste is located and scale production efficiently and rapidly toward meeting the shipping industry’s growing demand for green methanol.
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec
Adapsyn Bioscience Inc, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO. Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects. The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine...
Nature.com
Household transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in Denmark
In late 2021, the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant overtook the previously dominant Delta variant, but the extent to which this transition was driven by immune evasion or a change in the inherent transmissibility is currently unclear. We estimate SARS-CoV-2 transmission within Danish households during December 2021. Among 26,675 households (8,568 with the Omicron VOC), we identified 14,140 secondary infections within a 1"“7-day follow-up period. The secondary attack rate was 29% and 21% in households infected with Omicron and Delta, respectively. For Omicron, the odds of infection were 1.10 (95%-CI: 1.00-1.21) times higher for unvaccinated, 2.38 (95%-CI: 2.23-2.54) times higher for fully vaccinated and 3.20 (95%-CI: 2.67-3.83) times higher for booster-vaccinated contacts compared to Delta. We conclude that the transition from Delta to Omicron VOC was primarily driven by immune evasiveness and to a lesser extent an inherent increase in the basic transmissibility of the Omicron variant.
Nature.com
Strain-regulated Gibbs free energy enables reversible redox chemistry of chalcogenides for sodium ion batteries
Manipulating the reversible redox chemistry of transition metal dichalcogenides for energy storage often faces great challenges as it is difficult to regulate the discharged products directly. Herein we report that tensile-strained MoSe2 (TS-MoSe2) can act as a host to transfer its strain to corresponding discharged product Mo, thus contributing to the regulation of Gibbs free energy change (Î”G) and enabling a reversible sodium storage mechanism. The inherited strain results in lattice distortion of Mo, which adjusts the d-band center upshifted closer to the Fermi level to enhance the adsorbability of Na2Se, thereby leading to a decreased Î”G of the redox chemistry between Mo/Na2Se and MoSe2. Ex situ and in situ experiments revealed that, unlike the unstrained MoSe2, TS-MoSe2 shows a highly reversible sodium storage, along with an evidently improved reaction kinetics. This work sheds light on the study on electrochemical energy storage mechanism of other electrode materials.
Nature.com
Development of artificial intelligence for automated measurement of cervical lordosis on lateral radiographs
Cervical sagittal alignment is an essential parameter for the evaluation of spine disorders. Manual measurement is time-consuming and burdensome to measurers. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of convolutional neural networks has begun to be used to measure x-rays. This study aimed to develop AI for automated measurement of lordosis on lateral cervical x-rays. We included 4546 cervical x-rays from 1674 patients. For all x-rays, the caudal endplates of C2 and C7 were labeled based on consensus among well-experienced spine surgeons, the data for which were used as ground truth. This ground truth was split into training data and test data, and the AI model learned the training data. The absolute error of the AI measurements relative to the ground truth for 4546 x-rays was determined by fivefold cross-validation. Additionally, the absolute error of AI measurements was compared with the error of other 2 surgeons' measurements on 415 radiographs of 168 randomly selected patients. In fivefold cross-validation, the absolute error of the AI model was 3.3Â° in the average and 2.2Â° in the median. For comparison of other surgeons, the mean absolute error for measurement of 168 patients was 3.1Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for the AI model, 3.9Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for Surgeon 1, and 3.8Â°"‰Â±"‰4.7Â° for Surgeon 2. The AI model had a significantly smaller error than Surgeon 1 and Surgeon 2 (P"‰="‰0.002 and 0.036). This algorithm is available at (https://ykszk.github.io/c2c7demo/). The AI model measured cervical spine alignment with better accuracy than surgeons. AI can assist in routine medical care and can be helpful in research that measures large numbers of images. However, because of the large errors in rare cases such as highly deformed ones, AI may, in principle, be limited to assisting humans.
Nature.com
Resolving molecular diffusion and aggregation of antibody proteins with megahertz X-ray free-electron laser pulses
X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs) with megahertz repetition rate can provide novel insights into structural dynamics of biological macromolecule solutions. However, very high dose rates can lead to beam-induced dynamics and structural changes due to radiation damage. Here, we probe the dynamics of dense antibody protein (Ig-PEG) solutions using megahertz X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy (MHz-XPCS) at the European XFEL. By varying the total dose and dose rate, we identify a regime for measuring the motion of proteins in their first coordination shell, quantify XFEL-induced effects such as driven motion, and map out the extent of agglomeration dynamics. The results indicate that for average dose rates below 1.06Â kGy"‰Î¼sâˆ’1 in a time window up to 10"‰Î¼s, it is possible to capture the protein dynamics before the onset of beam induced aggregation. We refer to this approach as correlation before aggregation and demonstrate that MHz-XPCS bridges an important spatio-temporal gap in measurement techniques for biological samples.
Phys.org
Developing fluoroalkyl carbonates to make pharmaceutical and chemical industries cleaner and safer
Phosgene is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical intermediates among others. However, its high toxicity has led to demand for safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. In collaboration with AGC Incorporated, researchers at Kobe University's Graduate School of Science (Associate Professor TSUDA Akihiko and Associate Professor EDA...
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features...
Nature.com
Injectable nanoporous microgels generate vascularized constructs and support bone regeneration in critical-sized defects
Large and aberrant bone fractures require ossification and concomitant vascularization for proper healing. Evidence indicates that osteogenesis and vessel growth are coupled in bone fractures. Although the synergistic role of endothelial cells has been recognized, vascularizing large bone grafts remains a challenge and has apprehended the clinical translation of engineered bone constructs. Here, we describe a facile method to fabricate vascularized constructs using chitosan and gelatin-based microgels that promote osteogenesis of human mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) while supporting endothelial sprouting and network formation. The microgels are enzymatically degradable and had a high hydration rate with a volume swelling ratio of"‰~"‰493% and a polymer density of"‰~"‰431Â mg/cm3, which is comparable to that of native skeletal tissues. AFM indentation of the surface showed an average Young's modulus of 189Â kPa, falling in a range that is conducive to both osteogenesis and vasculogenesis. The osteogenic microgel containing chitosan, gelatin, and hydroxyapatite, mimicking the bone matrix, supported robust attachment, proliferation, and differentiation of MSC. On the other hand, the vasculogenic microgels containing only gelatin, enriched endothelial phenotype and enabled vascular networks formation when embedded in 3D matrices. Combining the two types of microgels created a hybrid construct that sustained the functions of both osteogenic and vasculogenic microgels and enhanced one another. Using a murine model, we also show that the osteogenic microgels regenerate bone in a critical-sized defect with"‰>"‰95% defect closure by week 12. These multifunctional microgels can be administered minimally invasively and can conformally fill large bone defects. This work lays the foundation to establish principles of designing multiphasic scaffolds with tissue-specific biophysical and biochemical properties for regenerating vascularized and interfacial tissues.
Nature.com
Nanoparticle-modified microrobots for in vivo antibiotic delivery to treat acute bacterial pneumonia
Bioinspired microrobots capable of actively moving in biological fluids have attracted considerable attention for biomedical applications because of their unique dynamic features that are otherwise difficult to achieve by their static counterparts. Here we use click chemistry to attach antibiotic-loaded neutrophil membrane-coated polymeric nanoparticles to natural microalgae, thus creating hybrid microrobots for the active delivery of antibiotics in the lungs in vivo. The microrobots show fast speed (>110"‰Âµm"‰sâˆ’1) in simulated lung fluid and uniform distribution into deep lung tissues, low clearance by alveolar macrophages and superb tissue retention time (>2"‰days) after intratracheal administration to test animals. In a mouse model of acute Pseudomonas aeruginosa pneumonia, the microrobots effectively reduce bacterial burden and substantially lessen animal mortality, with negligible toxicity. Overall, these findings highlight the attractive functions of algae"“nanoparticle hybrid microrobots for the active in vivo delivery of therapeutics to the lungs in intensive care unit settings.
HeiQ Launches Biobased Allergen Tech for Home Textiles
HeiQ has introduced a 100 percent biobased proprietary textile technology called HeiQ Allergen Tech, which aims to help people who suffer from allergies. The technology reduces inanimate allergens like house dust mite matter, and pet allergens, and can be added in the finishing stage of the manufacturing process of textiles for bedding and furniture. HeiQ noted that allergies are one of the most prevalent health problems in the world, estimated to affect about 40 percent of the global population, citing an article in the International Archives of Allergy and Immunology. Building upon its tested and proven Synbio ingredient, the new textile finish...
Benzinga
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores.
Nature.com
Optical coherence tomography-in situ and high-speed 3D imaging for laser materials processing
Exploiting Fourier-domain optical coherence tomography, a high-speed and real-time inspection of multi-photon 3D laser printing has been reported. We expect that this technique can be further extended to single shot compressive 3D imaging for studying the ultrafast dynamics of laser-matter interaction. Femtosecond lasers are essential tools for micro/nanoscale surface patterning1,...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Interzero and Eastman Reach Long-Term Supply Agreement for Planned Molecular Recycling Facility in France
Interzero and Eastman announced a long-term supply agreement for Eastman’s previously announced molecular recycling facility in Normandy, France. Interzero will provide up to 20,000 metric tonnes per year of hard-to-recycle PET household packaging waste that would otherwise be incinerated. Interzero Plastics Recycling, as part of Interzero, is an innovation leader in plastics recycling with the largest sorting capacity in Europe and many years of experience. Headquartered in Germany, Interzero is a leading service provider of circular solutions in Europe and is strongly connected to its sister company ALBA Group ASIA both led by Chairman and Shareholder, Dr. Axel Schweitzer.
Benzinga
Malaysian Genomics Grows Presence in Thailand
Group is collaborating with Thai partners to supply its products and services. PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Sept 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad MGRC 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, is pleased to announce today a series of collaborations to grow its customer base in Thailand as well as exploring opportunities for research and development (R&D) of new products and services.
Nature.com
A microexplosive shockwave-based drug delivery microsystem for treating hard-to-reach areas in the human body
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 106 (2022) Cite this article. Implantable drug-delivery microsystems have the capacity to locally meet therapeutic requirements by maximizing local drug efficacy and minimizing potential side effects. The internal organs of the human body including the esophagus, gastrointestinal tract, and respiratory tract, with anfractuos contours, all manifest with endoluminal lesions often located in a curved or zigzag area. The ability of localized drug delivery for these organs using existing therapeutic modalities is limited. Spraying a drug onto these areas and using the adhesion and water absorption properties of the drug powder to attach to lesion areas can provide effective treatment. This study aimed to report the development and application of microsystems based on microshockwave delivery of drugs. The devices comprised a warhead-like shell with a powder placed at the head of the device and a flexible rod that could be inserted at the tail. These devices had the capacity to deposit drugs on mucous membranes in curved or zigzag areas of organs in the body. The explosive impact characteristics of the device during drug delivery were analyzed by numerical simulation. In the experiment of drug delivery in pig intestines, we described the biosafety and drug delivery capacity of the system. We anticipate that such microsystems could be applied to a range of endoluminal diseases in curved or zigzag regions of the human body while maximizing the on-target effects of drugs.
