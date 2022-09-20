Read full article on original website
Paulding County Progress
Richard W. Nickols, 1958-2022
PAULDING – Richard W. Nickols, Jr., 63, of Paulding, died 1:54 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on November 29, 1958 in Paulding to Richard and Janis (Marihugh) Nickols. On December 5, 1992, he married Joan Overbaugh. She survives in Paulding.
Paulding County Progress
Raiders, Aces claim GMC golf championships
WAUSEON – The Wayne Trace boys and the Hicksville girls claimed the Green Meadows Conference golf championships Tuesday at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon. The Raider boys carded a 317 to win the tournament over second place Tinora, which finished with a 350. Edgerton took third at 355 and Hicksville placed fourth with a 366. Antwerp claimed fifth place with a 369 followed by Fairview (375), Paulding (386) and Ayersville (420).
Paulding County Progress
WT, Antwerp win county titles
GROVER HILL – The Paulding County cross country meet was held Tuesday night at Welcome Park in Grover Hill with the Wayne Trace girls and the Antwerp boys capturing team titles. The Lady Raiders totaled 21 points to win the girls meet with Antwerp taking second at 34 points....
Paulding County Progress
Eagleson family granted request to exhume body
That’s what Nancy Eagleson’s family felt when a motion to exhume her body was approved today by Judge Michael Wehrkamp in Paulding County Probate Court. The family hopes finding DNA evidence would help solve her 62-year-old murder. “It’s been a long journey. It’s really sad, mixed emotions, but...
Paulding County Progress
Paulding High School unveils new mentoring program
The 2022-2023 school year is now underway at Paulding High School, and with a new year comes some new changes. This year Paulding High School is offering a new English elective class called Personal Growth and Positive Mindset. The class came about as an extension of the school district’s 7 Mindsets curriculum, a program that was implemented in the school district a few years ago to help students with self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision making.
Paulding County Progress
Lady Panthers fall to Bulldogs
EDGERTON – The host Lady Bulldogs of Edgerton recorded a straight set win over visiting Paulding Tuesday night in Green Meadows Conference volleyball action. The Williams County squad recorded a four point, 25-21, win in the opening set of the night before the Lady Bulldogs took the second set 25-14. Edgerton then closed out the match by defeating the Panthers 25-15.
Paulding County Progress
Lady Raiders stay unbeaten in GMC play
DEFIANCE – Wayne Trace went on the road in the third week of Green Meadows Conference volleyball action where the Lady Raiders held off host Tinora for a five-set victory over the Lady Rams. The green and white picked up the win in the opening set 25-18 before the...
