The 2022-2023 school year is now underway at Paulding High School, and with a new year comes some new changes. This year Paulding High School is offering a new English elective class called Personal Growth and Positive Mindset. The class came about as an extension of the school district’s 7 Mindsets curriculum, a program that was implemented in the school district a few years ago to help students with self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision making.

PAULDING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO